A glaring ‘ka-ching’ sound is heard in state ballot questions

Ironically, corporate spending dominated that campaign, and that question went down to defeat. Maybe it’s time to propose it again so that we can regain the integrity of the ballot process.

Matt Stout’s article about Question 1, regarding the Right to Repair law, is the latest evidence of how big money is taking over our election process ( “Auto repair initiative sets mark for money spent,” Page A1, Nov. 3). For more than a century, the ballot initiative process has given citizens the power to put key questions of policy before the voters. In 1994 a ballot initiative question would have prohibited corporate contributions to Massachusetts’ ballot campaigns. That would have made ballot campaigns similar to candidate elections where corporate contributions are not allowed.

Matt Wilson

Reading

The writer was the campaign director of the 1994 Vote Yes on Question One Campaign.





Torrent of political spending is flowing to the states

The cancer of massive political spending is trickling down to the states (“Auto repair initiative sets mark for money spent”).

Massachusetts once had a law against corporations using their checkbooks to influence ballot questions. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court tossed that out with its First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti decision in 1978. In 2012 — two years after the Supreme Court’s antidemocratic ruling in the case of Citizens United v. FEC — the Supreme Court reversed the Montana Supreme Court’s upholding of the Corrupt Practices Act, which had been keeping the corrupting influence of corporate money out of Montana’s state politics for 100 years.

Given our tripartite system of government, the only way to overturn antidemocratic Supreme Court rulings is to amend the Constitution itself. Constitutional amendments have been used to extend voting rights to former slaves (13th, 14th, and 15th amendments), to women (19th Amendment), to poor people (24th Amendment), and to people old enough to serve in the military (26th Amendment). We now need another amendment to inoculate our political system against the cancer of big money, and give everyone an equal voice in government policies that affect us all.

Paul Lauenstein

Sharon