No better time to learn from and lean on one another

Globe editorial writer Marcela García built her first Day of the Dead altar, in memory of her father, at her home in Boston. Marcela García

Marcela García’s piece on her family and culture was just what I needed to read leading to the election (“Honoring a father’s life on the Day of the Dead,” Opinion, Oct. 31), after years of a president who has thrived on trying to divide us.

So much more binds us than separates us, and we can provide comfort and joy to one another if we listen and learn. García’s celebration of her father, gone just last month, has me reflecting on my own father, who died more than 12 years ago. Her sharing of the death rituals and annual day of mourning and celebration, El Dia de Los Muertos, has me thinking of the similarities and differences in my (Jewish) culture’s ways to manage grief and keep our departed loved ones close to us.