There are two Americas. One loves Donald Trump, the other loathes him

But the shock for Democrats — and for many in the media — is how many millions of Americans wanted four more years of Donald Trump in the White House. As of Wednesday morning, the number of Trump voters was over 67 million and counting. That’s at least 4 million more votes than were cast for Trump in the 2016 election.

When all the votes are counted, Joe Biden could be the next president.

All the polls predicting a clear, decisive Biden win, and maybe even a landslide, were trash. There was no Biden blowout, no massive blue wave sweeping the former vice president to glorious and indisputable victory. No matter who ekes out an electoral win, there are two Americas — the America that loves Trump and the America that loathes him. By the numbers, it’s pretty evenly divided.

Advertisement

What we have in common is our dislike and disdain for each other. What separates us is our view of Trump.

Trump lovers see a leader who is fighting socialism and other crazy far-left causes. Trump haters see a liar, whose denials and deception about COVID-19 contributed to the deaths of at least 233,000 Americans.

Trump lovers see a rebel who stands up to the elites and political correctness. Trump haters see a racist who stokes the flames of hatred and division.

Trump’s supporters see him as the victim of a vast left-wing media conspiracy determined to take him down. The press sees itself as a beacon of light against Trump’s darkness, and the keepers of democracy and the rule of law.

There are other significant class and cultural differences between Trump lovers and loathers that were spelled out plainly by Arnon Mishkin, director of the Fox News Decision Desk, during an early Wednesday morning analysis on “Fox & Friends.” He said Trump “won the traditional backing of whites without college education," working-class America, and rural America. Biden, he said, did well in “urban and suburban America,” specifically with suburban women, college-educated voters, and minorities.

Advertisement

That’s not exactly breaking news; it is long-established political reality and destined to define voting patterns until one side loses so badly it decides it must build a bridge to the other in order to survive.

Democrats, the media, and the Never Trumpers believed — or at least hoped — such a devastating loss was about to happen to the party of Trump. They hoped that after four years of watching the chaos and character deficiencies of the Trump presidency, voters would recoil in disgust and embrace Biden as the logical alternative.

How could anyone who watched those powerful Lincoln Project ads ever back a presidential candidate as morally repugnant as Trump? A behind-the-scenes book exposé by John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, revealed the president’s dangerous ignorance and limited world view. Another book, by Trump’s niece, Mary L. Trump, drew back the curtain on her uncle’s damaged psyche. In “Disloyal,” Michael Cohen, Trump’s onetime personal lawyer, detailed their mutual corruption and personal anecdotes that unequivocally paint a picture of Trump as racist, sexist, and homophobic. Bob Woodward told us exactly what Trump knew about the dangers of the coronavirus and when he knew it. The New York Times divulged the pitiful record of Trump’s tax avoidance. Trump, meanwhile, did everything possible to further antagonize those who already despise him, mocking Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, alienating female voters, and continuing his war on the press.

Advertisement

But the base stuck with the president. Trump’s die-hard fans showed up to vote on election day, while much of Biden’s America mailed in its ballots — just one more difference between them.

Assuming Biden wins, how does he govern? Can his message of one America ever break through in such a highly divided country? Great presidents become great because they are able to lead the country in times of crisis. To do that, Biden will have to manage a hostile Senate controlled by Republicans, along with millions of voters who will look at him and see a corrupt socialist — as opposed to the millions of voters who looked at Trump and saw a corrupt fascist.

It will be worse than the usual gridlock, unless Biden tries to build a bridge to Trump’s America — and those of us in Biden’s America let him.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.