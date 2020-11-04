This election does not fit any one narrative

According to early exit polls from The New York Times , President Trump so far seems to have made gains among white women, Latino, and Black voters to widely varying degrees, puncturing a hole in the theory that the president’s divisive record, rhetoric, and politics have driven those voters away from the Republican Party. While Democratic challenger Joe Biden overwhelmingly won Black and Latino voters, Trump’s inroads in those groups, particularly among Latinos in Florida and Texas , boosted the president’s odds of reelection.

With the votes still being counted, and the country anxiously waiting to hear the final results of the presidential election, one thing is clear: There is no straightforward narrative that can explain what happened. The American electorate is simply too complex.

And yet despite the president’s overperformance with those voters in some parts of the country, it doesn’t paint a much bigger picture. Young Latinos in Arizona, for example, may be the voters who help Biden flip the state. In other words, both Democrats and Republicans should understand by now that Black and brown voters are not monoliths, as people belonging to those groups have said many times, and they are just as complex as white voters.

This election has also thrown a wrench in the idea of bellwether counties or states — at least for now — because trends in some states did not spill over into others. With 94 percent of the vote counted in Minnesota, for example, Biden at the time of this writing leads Trump by 7 points, a significant shift from Hillary Clinton’s winning margin of only 1.5 points. But that blue shift does not seem to have indicated any broader trend in the Midwest, because Michigan and Wisconsin are still on track to be far tighter races.

Looking at the map, there’s also no consistent urban or rural trend compared with 2016. Many rural areas like those in southern Ohio shifted further right, while rural areas in South Dakota or southwestern Colorado moved toward the left. And while most urban areas seem to have moved more solidly toward Democrats, as was the case in Austin or Dallas, some, like Miami or El Paso, did not.

But what’s most interesting about this election — and what will prove most consequential in how the parties campaign next time — is racial demographics. It has long been assumed that Republicans have no bright electoral future without including more Black and brown people to the fold. And while that remains true, it doesn’t seem their racist appeals are pushing people of color out of their coalition.

In fact, the theory that Republicans' winning strategy of staking a wedge between the races would fail when the party reached peak support of white voters willing to embrace racist tropes proved wrong. Trump’s solid performance, as well as the strong showing for Republican candidates in down-ballot races, demonstrates that the GOP might very well have a path to winning future elections without changing much of their racist views.

So, for now, no one can really explain, at least succinctly, this election. There’s no clear story about how white supremacy proved to be Trump’s fatal blow or how it helped him. There’s no way to know right now if Trump’s divisiveness and racism, whether he wins or loses, turned out to have too little of an appeal. And there’s also no neat story to tell about why Democrats failed to broaden their coalition either. The reality is that it’s complicated, and the country is not seeing a steady party realignment. Trump and Biden both reversed some of the trends of 2016, and it appears voters across the country are all still up for grabs.

But if nothing else, this is, in a perverse way, a good sign for the multiracial element of American democracy. If Trump wins, it would be because his coalition was slightly less white than it was in 2016. And if he loses, it’s hard to see the Republican path to victory in 2024 without broadening their appeal to earn more votes from Black and brown Americans. But the question then will be: What good for multiracial democracy would a more diverse GOP be if its standard-bearer is a white supremacist demagogue?

Abdallah Fayyad can be reached at abdallah.fayyad@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @abdallah_fayyad.