Trump administration could have been heroic in pandemic — but no

Why does Earl Beal (“White House chief of staff needlessly vilified,” Letters, Oct. 28) think so many Americans are so negative about the president? He blames the mainstream media for “being all over” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “for stating the obvious” about the coronavirus pandemic. The way I see it is that Meadows actually stated the truth about how this administration has approached COVID-19 from the start: Ignore it, and it will go away.

This is horrifying in so many ways. Donald Trump and his administration could have been heroes by admitting that the pandemic was — and still is — a real problem, and by insisting that all Americans wear masks, observe social distance, and wash their hands. So simple.