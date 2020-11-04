Trump speaks to people who’ve grown weary of political correctness

Yvonne Abraham (“Lessons in democracy, sorely tested,” Page A1, Nov. 1) rightly asks what can be learned from the Trump presidency, but her answers do not address probably the most important question: Why do so many Americans vote for Donald Trump?

A friend who was a judge was instructed to declare daily to others in court that his pronouns are he, him, his. “Gone with the Wind” has become proscribed, along with the book “Doctor Dolittle” and many other now-censored classics. Such silliness pushes many who disagree with Trump on important issues such as climate change to vote for him out of resentment of the excesses of political correctness, which has been foisted on Americans over the past few decades.