The Red Sox met with Alex Cora in-person last week

To date, the team has proceeded more deliberately than other teams in its search for a new manager – a search that is itself a product of Cora’s sudden departure last January amidst a sign-stealing scandal from his time as bench coach of the Astros. The two other teams engaged in their own managerial hires completed their searches last week – days after the conclusion of the World Series – with the White Sox hiring Tony LaRussa and the Tigers tabbing A.J. Hinch.

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding Cora, Red Sox officials met on Monday with another candidate for the managerial position – a meeting that made clear that even if Cora is being considered for a return to his former job, the Sox continue to explore alternatives.

Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora met in person with Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and general manager Brian O’Halloran last Friday, according to two major league sources. Yet following that meeting, the likelihood that Cora returns to the role he occupied from October 2017 through January 2020 remains unknown.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, conducted first-round interviews with at least nine candidates and have advanced to second interviews with at least four candidates beyond Cora – Phillies player information coordinator Sam Fuld (an interview reported by Jon Heyman of MLB Network), Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, and Marlins bench coach/offensive coordinator James Rowson.

Cora’s resume contrasts starkly with those of the other known candidates. None of the other candidates has big league managerial experience or pre-existing histories as members of the Red Sox.

That distinction made it natural for many in the baseball industry to view Cora as the favorite to return to his prior role. Yet while Cora was popular throughout the Red Sox organization – among team owners, front office members, and players – during both four seasons as a player for the team in 2005-08 and then throughout his two seasons as manager in 2018-19, he does not have an established in-season working relationship with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who joined the Sox from the Rays in October 2019.

The pace of the team’s search has thus fueled speculation both inside and outside the Red Sox organization that Bloom may want to bring on a new hire. But others believe that the absence of a decision is a reflection of an intentionally methodical, thorough process – one that would make it premature to dismiss or anticipate the possibility of a return by Cora.

The one certainty is that Bloom has had the opportunity to meet with Cora, and to directly address concerns or questions he might have.

