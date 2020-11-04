Bay State Conference delays start of winter high school sports season to Dec. 7

High school administrators and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association are eagerly awaiting guidance from the state regarding the feasibility of a winter sports season.
A directive from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs is expected by the end of the week.
However, Bay State Conference athletic directors made a preemptive decision Wednesday, voting unanimously to delay the start of a winter season until Monday, Dec. 7. On Oct. 29, the MIAA’s Board of Directors voted to uphold its previous timeline for the winter, from Nov. 30 to Feb. 21, with no postseason tournaments.
In that meeting, Brookline athletic director Pete Rittenburg voiced concern that the timeframe was too tight between the completion the fall season (Nov. 12 for the BSC), followed by the quick turnaround to review sport modifications, and then present plans and receive approval from administrators.
“We want to do it the right way,” said Wellesley AD John Brown. “There are facility issues to deal with, getting kids registered [if the season is going to happen]. We have to get approval from our superintendent and school committees . . . The turnaround is too quick."
Framingham, one of 10 BSC schools, is not fielding teams during the Fall I season because the city has been in the high-risk category during the pandemic. Milton recently moved to remote-only learning.
