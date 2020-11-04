Bay State Conference delays start of winter high school sports season to Dec. 7

High school administrators and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association are eagerly awaiting guidance from the state regarding the feasibility of a winter sports season.

A directive from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs is expected by the end of the week.

However, Bay State Conference athletic directors made a preemptive decision Wednesday, voting unanimously to delay the start of a winter season until Monday, Dec. 7. On Oct. 29, the MIAA’s Board of Directors voted to uphold its previous timeline for the winter, from Nov. 30 to Feb. 21, with no postseason tournaments.