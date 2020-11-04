Detroit Lions dealt setback after quarterback Matthew Stafford tests positive for COVID

“There’s no need for any of that, as far as our situation,” Patricia said a couple hours before leading practice. "I can’t speak to the future.

The Lions announced Stafford’s status on Wednesday after finishing practice. Earlier in the day, Lions coach Matt Patricia said there was no requirement to shut down the team’s training facility. Some NFL teams have closed their training centers after players and or staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

“Everybody across the country, especially in Michigan right now, with the cases going up, really no one knows what the next day is going to look like. We just have to do the best we can to stay safe.”

Advertisement

The Lions put linebacker Jarrad Davis on the list Tuesday.

Detroit (3-4) plays at Minnesota (2-5) on Sunday, and Stafford’s status is unknown.

Stafford’s backups are Chase Daniel and David Blough. The 34-year-old Daniel has started five games in his career. Blough started five games last year with the Lions after they acquired the undrafted rookie from the Cleveland Browns.

Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the COVID-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result. The news received a lot of attention due to his stature in the league and because his wife, Kelly, had surgery last year to remove a brain tumor.

Kelly Stafford had plenty to say on her Instagram page in August after the false positive test, lashing out at the league for publicly putting her husband on the list.

Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009. He ranks No. 18 in league history with nearly 43,000 yards and is No. 18 on the all-time list with 269 touchdowns in his career.

Advertisement

Ravens shorthanded

Coming off a 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that dropped the defending AFC North champions two games out of first place, the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) will face the Indianapolis Colts without left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Tyre Phillips. Both players were placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining ankle injuries against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore also must find a replacement for All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for the coronavirus and won’t suit up. Following Humphrey’s diagnosis, the Ravens put starting linebackers Patrick Queen, Matthew Judon and L.J. Fort on COVID-19 reserve, along with starting safety DeShon Elliott and reserve linebackers Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser. Backup defensive back Terrell Bonds made the list, too.

The seven players who joined Humphrey on the list have been isolated. If they test negative for the virus through Saturday, they’ll be able to participate in the final walk-through and will travel with the team in Indianapolis, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Ruhle 'hopeful’ about McCaffrey

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he was “very hopeful” Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after the running back went through his first padded practice on Wednesday since Week 2. McCaffrey has missed Carolina’s last six games with a high ankle sprain. He’s still listed as designated to return from injured reserve, so he wasn’t given an injury designation after practice. “He looked like Christian. He looked good. He looked sharp,” Rhule said. “We will see how his body responds [on Thursday]."The Miami Dolphins' top two running backs missed practice with injuries Wednesday, further complicating efforts to get their ground game going . . . The Miami Dolphins were beset by injuries to running backs Myles Gaskin, who sat out of practice with a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks, and Matt Breida, who is nursing a hamstring injury. Gaskin has been the Dolphins' best backfield threat with 585 yards rushing and receiving, but they rank 28th in the NFL in rushing and next to last in yards per attempt at 3.6. The injuries could mean more playing time Sunday at Arizona for Jordan Howard, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Bears who has run for just 14 yards this year.

Advertisement

Cowboys to start fourth QB

The Dallas Cowboys (2-6) will have their fourth different starting quarterback of the season against undefeated Pittsburgh with Andy Dalton unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols. Coach Mike McCarthy said he was benching rookie Ben DiNucci in favor of either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Gilbert and Rush will compete for the job in practice, and one will start Sunday at home against the Steelers (7-0). DiNucci looked overmatched and rarely threw down the field while losing two fumbles in his first start at Philadelphia last weekend, a 23-9 win by the Eagles. The Cowboys (2-6) rarely threw down the field, and DiNucci lost two fumbles . . . Defensive end Takk McKinley may have jeopardized his future with the Atlanta Falcons by using social media to complain about not being traded. McKinley, a first-round pick in 2017 who is in his fourth season, posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he requested trades last year and this year. He said the Falcons turned down an offer for a second-round pick in 2019.