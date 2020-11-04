East Bridgewater girls' soccer comes out on top against Middleborough

The Vikings (8-1, 7-1 SSL) trailed 1-0 in the first quarter but answered with two goals in the second, with freshman Emma Pero scoring both on assists from senior Avery LeVangie. On the first, LeVangie beat multiple players off the dribble and cut the ball across the face of the goal for Pero to tap in about two minutes into the period. Five minutes later, LeVangie again dribbled through the defense and set Pero up to slot away the winner.

In any other fall season, the East Bridgewater girls' soccer team would be celebrating a South Shore League title. But with the SSL creating an end-of-season league tournament in place of the canceled MIAA postseason, the Vikings will settle for clinching the top seed after Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over host Middleborough.

“She’s outstanding, she’s been the focal point of every defense we’ve faced, to try and stop her, and none of them have so far,” East Bridgewater coach Brendon Boates said of LeVangie, the team’s leading scorer in all four of her varsity seasons.

This year, she’s scored 17 goals and 11 assists in nine games. Pero, after playing for the Vikings as an eighth-grader last season, has scored 14 goals across this shortened season.

“Last year, she was just getting her feet wet,” Boates said of Pero. “She’s really come into her own this year and she’s been far less intimidated.”

The Vikings will look to the SSL tournament next. Without the state tournament to look forward to this year, Boates said that the team has been thrilled about having this postseason rather than none.

“Having this as a carrot to hold in front of them is huge,” Boates said. “They want to finish it off. It’s good to have that excitement.”

Acton-Boxborough 1, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Maya Mathis scored the lone goal in the 25th minute for A-B.

Amesbury 3, Ipswich 3 — Carter King buried a penalty kick in the fourth quarter as the visiting Tigers pulled out the Cape Ann League draw.

Bishop Feehan 8, Matignon 0 — Francesca Yanchuk fired in four goals and Kileigh Gorman added two to lead the Shamrocks (8-0) to the Catholic Central League win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 4, Durfee 0 — Senior Kylie Witkus and sophomore Lily Ford each scored to lead the Trojans to the Southeast Conference win.

Central Catholic 4, Lowell 1 — Faith Lee, Adrianna Marinello, Kaley Romansik, and Sydney Wnek connected for goals and Adrianna Niles had a pair of assists for the Red Raiders (6-1-1). Central plays at undefeated Tewksbury Friday night.

Danvers 6, Saugus 0 — Senior Riley DiGilio scored three goals with three assists, junior Arianna Bezanson scored twice, and junior Julia Vaillancourt supplied two assists as the Falcons (6-0) remained undefeated with the Northeastern Conference win.

Hingham 3, Silver Lake 0 — Ava Maguire, Olivia Sharkansky, and Claire Murray scored in the Patriot League win for the Harborwomen (8-1-1).

North Reading 3, Georgetown 0 — Jenna DiNapoli and Sophia Galuppo netted second-quarter goals for the Hornets (5-1-2) in the Cape Ann win. Maddie DiNapoli added a third-quarter strike, and Julie Thorstad and Megan Macneil combined for the shutout.

Oliver Ames 8, Stoughton 0 — Carly Gibson had a hat trick to lead the Tigers (4-1-5) to the Hockomock League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 1, South Shore Christian 0 — Senior Sophia Belarmino scored the winner in the third quarter for the Phoenix (3-4-2).

Ursuline 6, Fontbonne 0 — Senior Kelly Cheevers had three goals and freshman Lily Gibbs added two more to lead the Bears (6-1).

West Bridgewater 3, Brockton 1 — Kylie Fuller scored two goals and Arianna Georgantas added another for the Wildcats in the nonleague win.

Whitman-Hanson 2, Duxbury 0 — Anna Sullivan scored a goal and Kelsee Wozniak added two assists to lead the Panthers (8-0-2) to the Patriot League victory.

Boys' cross-country

Hopkinton 15, Ashland 50 — Senior captain Nick Brown finished the 2.8 mile course in 15:23 to lead the Hillers to the Tri-Valley League win.

Lowell 16, Tewksbury 47 — The Red Raiders roared to 6-0 with the convincing Merrimack Valley Conference win on the 2.8-mile course at the Livingston Athletic Complex. Joeben Jacobs (1st, 14:29), Matt Morneau (2nd, 14:33) and Nathan Petterson (3rd, 14:43) combined with excellent depth from David Vandi (5th, 15:056), Seyha Rath (6th, 15:35) and Frank Kelly (7th, 15:54) for Lowell.

Milton 26, Walpole 31 — Brothers John and Alec Carew went 1-2 for the Wildcats in the win.

Girls' cross-country

Lowell 25, Tewksbury 30 — Sophomore Annie Gilman finished second on the 2.8-mile Livingston Athletic Complex course to help the Red Raiders (6-0) stayed undefeated in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Field hockey

Andover 7, Haverhill 0 — Zoe Martin was immense in net for the Hillies, making 33 saves in the loss.

Central Catholic 3, Lowell 0 — Senior Caitlin Finneran tallied a goal and an assist, and senior Audra Gearin and junior Alexis DeMattia combined for a shutout as the Raiders (3-5) took the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Sandwich 4, Monomoy 0 — Junior Paige Hawkins scored twice and assisted on the other two goals, and junior Sarah Currey made 11 saves in net for the shutout as the Blue Knights (7-1-1) won the Cape & Islands matchup.

Boys' soccer

Amesbury 4, Ipswich 1 — Drew Davis tallied two goals to lead Amesbury (2-6-2) past the Tigers.

BC High 5, Malden Catholic 0 — Senior Evan McCarthy scored twice in the first half to lead the Eagles (5-2) to the Catholic Conference win.

Bishop Feehan 7, Matignon 0 — Ryan Enright had three goals to lead the Shamrocks to the Catholic Central League win.

Oliver Ames 9, Stoughton 1 — Hector Bucio and Colin Milliken netted three goals apiece to help the Tigers (10-0) finish the season unbeaten with the Hockomock League win.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Plymouth North 0 — Senior Joel Arsenault scored to lead the Panthers (5-5) to a Patriot League win.

Golf

South Shore League — East Bridgewater captured the SSL championship at Cohasset Golf Club, the program’s first, beating out the host Skippers, 277-293. Freshman Cole Redder (85) shared medalist honors with Middlborough’s Cody Allen. Abington, Norwell, and Rockland did not compete because of COVID-19 concerns.