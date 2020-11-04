EMass girls’ soccer: Winchester’s Ally Murphy headlines Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances from girls' soccer players from EMass leagues in the past week:
Maddie English, Ashland — The senior captain connected for the winner with 10 minutes remaining in a 1-0 Tri-Valley League victory over Hopkinton Tuesday night.
Peyton Lord and Cat Herman, Cohasset — Lord and Herman tallied two goals apiece in the Skippers' 4-1 win over Hull on Monday. The win solidified Cohasset’s spot at the top of the South Shore League’s Tobin Division.
Ally Murphy, Winchester — The senior’s two goals powered undefeated Winchester to a 4-1 win over Arlington on Sunday. With four games left in the season, Winchester is comfortably at the top of the league, thanks in large part to Murphy’s eight goals and two assists in six games.
Advertisement
Lauren Sellmayer, Oliver Ames — As time wound down in the Tigers' matchup with Hockomock League foe Stoughton, Sellmayer fired a volley into the back of the net, breaking a 75-minute scoreless streak. The Tigers (3-1-5) sit at the top of the Kelley-Rex Division standings after battling to five ties.