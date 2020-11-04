EMass girls’ soccer: Winchester’s Ally Murphy headlines Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances from girls' soccer players from EMass leagues in the past week:

Maddie English, Ashland — The senior captain connected for the winner with 10 minutes remaining in a 1-0 Tri-Valley League victory over Hopkinton Tuesday night.

Peyton Lord and Cat Herman, Cohasset — Lord and Herman tallied two goals apiece in the Skippers' 4-1 win over Hull on Monday. The win solidified Cohasset’s spot at the top of the South Shore League’s Tobin Division.