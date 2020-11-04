Rafael Nadal earns 1,000th win in silent stadium

Becoming only the fourth man to reach 1,000 match wins should have drawn deafening cheers and a standing ovation for tennis great Rafael Nadal . Instead, he reached his milestone amid a cathedral-like silence Wednesday in a 20,000-seater stadium left completely empty because of the coronavirus pandemic. There was only a fist-bump from Feliciano Lopez , after Nadal beat him, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, in a subdued atmosphere more worthy of a library study area than a sports arena. “The real feeling, the personal feeling is completely different,” Nadal said. “It makes a big difference that the court is empty.” Nadal joins towering company in Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068) as the only men’s 1,000-club members since the Open era began in 1968.

Baseball

Bauer rejects qualifying offer

Trevor Bauer’s agent says the pitcher is rejecting the Cincinnati Reds’ $18.9 million qualifying offer. The righthander, who turns 30 in January, was given the offer on Sunday and had until Nov. 11 to make his decision. Bauer was 5-4 with a National League-leading 1.73 ERA, striking out 100 and walking 17 in 73 innings. Acquired from Cleveland in 2019, he had a $17.5 million, one-year contract. “Trevor Bauer has rejected the QO but not the Reds,” his agent Rachel Luba tweeted, adding “he looks forward to speaking w/ them & all other interested teams thru free agency.”

NHL

Islanders, Pulock agree to deal

The New York Islanders and restricted free agent defenseman Ryan Pulock agreed to terms on a two-year deal, avoiding arbitration. Pulock had 10 goals and 25 assists in 68 games last season. The first-round draft pick in 2013, he added two goals and eight assists in 22 playoff games as the Islanders made it to the Eastern Conference final. Pulock led Islanders defensemen in scoring the past two seasons. He has 31 goals and 77 assists in 234 NHL games.

Marshall, C-USA reschedule games

No. 16 Marshall will play two rescheduled games in December after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Conference USA announced Wednesday that Marshall will host Rice on Dec. 5 and will play at Florida International on Friday, Dec. 11. The conference rescheduled seven football games that were postponed earlier this season because of COVID-19 issues. All will be played the first two weeks of December. The league also has pushed back the conference championship game from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18. Marshall (5-0) hosts FBS independent Massachusetts (0-1) on Saturday.

Soccer

Embarrassing loss for Man Utd

Manchester United conceded an embarrassing early goal before slumping to a 2-1 loss at Champions League newcomer and host Istanbul Başakşehir, throwing their group wide open. The Turkish team had previously lost against PSG and Leipzig without scoring, and is languishing in seventh place in its domestic league in a disappointing start to its title defense. With back-to-back wins over the two semifinalists from last season — and scoring seven goals in the process — United seemed to be on its way to advancing from Group H early. But the loss in Istanbul increases concerns at United, which lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal on Sunday to slip to 15th place in the Premier League … A late equalizer from Felipe Caicedo gave understrength Lazio a 1-1 draw at Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia to stay unbeaten in Group F in the Champions League. Playing in Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 13 years, Lazio has five points from three games … Substitute Youssef En-Nesyri scored a pair of goals three minutes apart in the second half as 10-man Sevilla rallied in Seville, Spain, from two goals down to defeat Krasnodar, 3-2, in the Champions League’s Group E. The win left Sevilla tied with Chelsea at the top of the group. Both teams have seven points each, but Chelsea was ahead on goal difference after a 3-0 win over Rennes.

Morata lifts Juventus

On the night that Cristiano Ronaldo began his 18th consecutive Champions League campaign, it was Álvaro Morata who did the bulk of the scoring for Juventus in Budapest, Hungary. Morata netted the first two goals in a 4-1 win at Ferencvaros, giving the Spanish forward four of Juventus’s six scores in its opening three matches. Juventus remained three points behind Group G leader Barcelona, which beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1. Lionel Messi scored in his 150th European competition appearance in that victory. Kyiv and Ferencvaros trail with one point each … An Azerbaijani soccer club official was suspended by UEFA while under investigation for posting offensive comments about Armenia on social media. UEFA said Qarabag media officer Nurlan Ibrahimov faces potential charges of “racist and other discriminatory conduct” and “violating the basic rules of decent conduct.” An interim ban will prevent Ibrahimov from working at Qarabag’s Europa League game on Thursday at Sivasspor.

Miscellany

Wellens wins stage; Roglic keeps lead

Tim Wellens won his second Spanish Vuelta stage, with defending champion Primoz Roglic keeping his overall lead over Richard Carapaz. Wellens, who had also won the fifth leg, sprinted to victory ahead of Michael Woods and Zdenek Stybar in an unusually fast 14th stage that took riders 126 miles through hilly Galician terrain in Orense, France … Don Talbot, the foundation director of the Australian Institute of Sport in the 1980s and a former head coach of the Australian and the Canadian Olympic swim teams, died on the Gold Coast in Queensland state, said Swimming Australia. He was 87.

