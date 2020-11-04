Trivial matters on an important day: The intersection of sports and presidents

Hint: Harvard is not one of the schools. Five US presidents were Harvard undergrads, but no former Crimson QB has won a Super Bowl ring. If Ryan Fitzpatrick somehow leads the Dolphins to a Lombardi Trophy in February, we can add Harvard to our list.

As of this minute, there are four American institutions of higher learning than can claim 1. at least one student who went on to became President of the United States, and 2. at least one other student who went on to become a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The answer to this question can be found at the end of the column. See how many you can get without Googling. One school should be fairly easy for Patriot fans. One is almost impossible to guess because it was home to an obscure dead president, and has never been known as a college football factory.

While you ponder this trivial matter on such an important day in US history, here are a few more intersections of sports and the White House.

President Teddy Roosevelt was summoned by the governing board of college football in 1905-06 when the leaders considered widening football fields to prevent a rash of injuries. Harvard, which had built its concrete coliseum in 1903, had no room to expand the sidelines. Legalizing the forward pass was a better option, and Roosevelt got the commission to keep fields at the 53⅓-yard width that exists today.

Early in the 20th century, West Point footballer Dwight Eisenhower tackled Jim Thorpe in a game against Carlisle, and was described by the New York Times as “one of the most promising backs in Eastern football.” That was before he broke his leg in a game against Tufts in 1912.

From the Big House to the White House, Gerald Ford was without doubt our best football-playing president. Ford was starting center for Michigian teams that won back-to-back national championships in 1932 and ’33. He was Michigan’s MVP in 1934, and his No. 48 is retired by the Wolverines.

John F. Kennedy had a complicated relationship with Boston sports heroes. As a young congressman, Kennedy twice arranged to have his photo take with Red Sox slugger Ted Williams, a lifelong Republican. Williams was still with the Red Sox when Kennedy ran against Richard Nixon in 1960, and JFK was dismayed to learn that Ted was a Nixon fan.

The Celtics were a better audience for President Kennedy. Red Auerbach raised his family in Washington, D.C., and maintained good relationships with all residents of the Oval Office in the years when the Celtics won the championship annually.

In 1963, a few months before Kennedy was assassinated, Auerbach led his 1962 NBA champs to the White House for a visit. Satch Sanders famously told the president, “Take it easy, baby,” on the way out the door.

Almost 60 years later, Bob Cousy returned to the White House and was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump.

In June of 1984, the Celtics visited Ronald Reagan in the steamy Rose Garden one day after winning the NBA championship at the Garden against the Lakers. Boston guard Dennis Johnson spoke for the team and asked Reagan, “Mr. President, how do you stand out here and don’t sweat?”

President Reagan and Celtics guard Dennis Johnson at the White House in 1984. Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff

President George H.W. Bush was baseball captain at Yale in 1948 and received Babe Ruth’s “papers” when the great Bambino visited Yale. Roger Clemens visited fellow Texan Bush multiple times while Clemens was winning three Cy Youngs for the Red Sox in the 1980s and 1990s. Bush hosted Williams and Joe DiMaggio at the White House in 1991.

More local sports Presidential Party Favors:

As a Brookline High School senior, 1988 Democratic nominee Mike Dukakis finished 57th in the 1951 Boston Marathon, finishing 10 places ahead of seven-time race winner Clarence DeMar …. When Jimmy Carter ran cross-country for the Naval Academy, his coach was Red Sox historian Ellery Clark … The late Jack Kemp, who ran on the 1996 Republican ticket with Bob Dole against Bill Clinton and Al Gore, was a Patriots nemesis as quarterback of the Buffalo Bills in the 1960s. Kemp beat the Patriots at Fenway Park in the original snow bowl game on Dec. 20, 1964 … Growing up in Annapolis, Billy Belichick caddied for Maryland’s Spiro Agnew, who was twice elected Nixon’s vice president … Senator Bill Bradley, who ran for president in 2000, played for the Knicks when the Celtics lost to them in seven games in the 1973 Eastern Conference finals. Bradley attended John Havlicek’s funeral at Trinity Church in 2019 … Dukakis took batting practice with the Red Sox at Winter Haven, Fla., in 1988 and later that summer played catch with Ellis Burks.

World Series hero Curt Schilling stumped for George W. Bush in Ohio after the Red Sox won in 2004 … Tim Thomas famously blew off the Obama White House visit after the Bruins beat the Canucks in 2011 … Belichick wrote a letter of recommendation for Donald Trump and allowed the candidate to make it public in the final hours before the 2016 election … When the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, president of baseball ops Theo Epstein fast-tracked their visit to the White House, getting his team to Pennsylvania Ave. just four days before electee Trump moved in. The Brookline-born Theo pushed it through faster than the Amy Coney Barrett nomination … Most recently, Bruins legend Bobby Orr took out a half-page ad in the New Hampshire Union Leader, urging Granite Staters to vote for Trump.

Quiz answer: 1. Michigan: Tom Brady and Gerald Ford; 2 Stanford: Jim Plunkett, John Elway, and Herbert Hoover; 3. US Naval Academy: Roger Staubach and Jimmy Carter; 4. Miami of Ohio: Benjamin Harrison and Ben Roethlisberger.

Note: If Joe Biden becomes the 46th US president, we can add the University of Delaware. Delaware is the college home of Biden and Joe Flacco.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.