15 ways the MFA goes to the ‘movies’

“A really, really interesting guy,” Ben Weiss said in a telephone interview Monday. Weiss, the MFA’s director of collections and Leonard A. Lauder curator of visual culture, noted that Balzer’s connection to the museum was in part owing to the MFA’s “having a broader vision of what went into an art museum.”

Earlier this fall, the Museum of Fine Arts received a major gift from the Richard Balzer Collection. Balzer, a longtime Brookline resident, assembled an unrivaled collection of “pre-cinema” items, such as magic lantern slides, zoetropes , peepshows, and the like. The MFA drew on the collection for its 2018 show “Phantasmagoria.” The exhibition became a tribute to Balzer, who died in 2017.

That broader vision includes film culture, everything from fantascope discs to movie-theater designs to a particularly starry pair of sunglasses. At a time when COVID-19 has shut down the museum’s extensive film programming, here are 15 items from the collection, including a pair of additions from the Balzer donation, showing some of the unexpected ways the MFA goes to the “movies.”

So what’s a fantascope disc? Spun, it creates the illusion of motion. The one pictured above, from 1833, is part of the Balzer bequest.

Christian Marclay, "The Clock," 2010 © Christian Marclay; photo: Todd-White Art Photography courtesy the artist, White Cube, London and Paula Cooper Gallery, New York * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts

The MFA has a half share, with the National Gallery of Canada, in a copy of Christian Marclay’s “The Clock” (2010). That stupendous 24-hour video montage consists of snippets from a vast array of films, each scene either showing a clock or clearly related to a specific moment in time. The MFA last showed it in 2016. Another run is overdue.

Using light to project an image on a screen or wall long predates the invention of cinema. Carl Gottlieb Guttenberg’s magic-lantern slide from 1778, “The Tea-Tax-Tempest, or the Anglo-American Revolution,” is a case in point.

Carl Gottlieb Guttenberg, "The Tea-Tax-Tempest, or the Anglo-American Revolution," 1778 © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

A projected image doesn’t have to be representational. It can be abstract, as in “Kaleidoscopic card of a projector.”

Kaleidoscopic card of a projector Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Movies aren’t just watched in a movie theater. Joel Meyerowitz’s 1966 photograph “New Jersey Home” offers eccentric domestic testimony to that fact.

Joel Meyerowitz, "New Jersey Home," 1966 © Joel Meyerowitz * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Just because a movie is showing in a theater doesn’t ensure viewer excitement. Is this girl, in Weegee’s “At the Movies,” from around 1945, sleepy, bored, or both?

Weegee (Arthur H. Fellig), "At the Movies," about 1945 © Weegee/International Center of Photography/Getty Images * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston





Any viewer would be excited to see a movie crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Mary back in the 1930s, especially when shown in its cinema for passengers traveling in first class.

Cunard White Star Liner Queen Mary, 1st-class cinema. Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Movie theater exteriors may not matter as much as interiors, but they do matter. What’s a theater without a marquee? The letter arrangers in Louis Faurer’s “Ideal Theater; Two Men on a Ladder, Philadelphia, PA,” from 1938, look as though they’re dancing.

Louis Faurer, "Ideal Cinema; Two Men on a Ladder (Philadelphia, PA)," 1938 © Estate of Louis Faurer * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Was the theater in Vincent G. Raney’s 1966 “Design for a domed cinema” ever built?

Vincent G. Raney, "Design for a domed cinema," 1966 © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston









The greatest of all movie costume designers was Edith Head, winner of eight Academy Awards. Thanks to Robert Cumming’s photograph, we learn that she collected miniature sewing machines.

Robert Cumming, "Edith Head and her miniature sewing machine collection - Miss Head's Bungalow, May 5, 1977." Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Films without film sets are like bodies without bones. Ansel Adams took “Date of My Birth, Movie Set, Los Angeles,” in 1940. Yes, Adams was born in 1902.

Ansel Adams, "Date of My Birth, Movie Set, Los Angeles," 1940 Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Karl Struss’s “Agnes Ayres (Film Star Seated on Steps of Movie Set),” from 1919 or 1920, is a two-fer, offering stardom as well as construction. Struss knew his way around both: He was co-winner of the first Academy Award for cinematography.

Karl Struss, "Agnes Ayres (Film Star Seated on Steps of Movie Set)," 1919–20 © 1983 Amon Carter Museum, Fort Worth, Texas * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston









Stardom can take many forms, sometimes owing as much to opticians as casting directors.

Sunglasses, American Optical, 1970s Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The genius of Cindy Sherman’s “Film Stills” series is how Sherman conveys the intersection of individual fantasy with Hollywood genre convention.

Cindy Sherman, "Untitled Film Still #14," 1978 Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The ultimate movie or movie-like fantasy predates film by eons. Nor is a theater required, since It takes place in our heads. Understanding that, the Balzer collection includes “The Dream,” an etching from 1799. Harry Warner, of Warner Bros. fame, may have put it best: “Listen, a picture, all it is is an expensive dream.”

Pernotin, "The Dream," 1799 Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston





