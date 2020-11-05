‘A Cat’s Tale’ sees history through the eyes of a ‘supermodel’ pet

“It’s important to me that people understand that it’s really a history book, and it’s also something more,” Koudounaris said. “It’s a gigantic love letter, that’s what it is.”

Paul Koudounaris has produced serious work under his own name, including three books about the visual culture around death. But in “ A Cat’s Tale ” he functions as scribe, telling the long and winding history of our feline friends. The book’s true author is Baba, a domestic short-haired tabby with a dry wit and a flair for gorgeous poses. (The book is lavishly illustrated with photos of Baba in costumes from the Stone Age to the space age.)

The book might seem like “a rather strange departure,” he admitted. It came to him while working on a proposed volume about pet cemeteries. He hated to leave out all the amazing animal stories he learned while researching that book.

“And at the same time I had been working on this photo series with my cat, because she’s the biggest ham in the world and she is a supermodel,” said Koudounaris, who is a photographer as well as an art historian. “And I was like, wait a minute, maybe there’s another project here, too. That’s when it all came together.”

Finding Baba’s narrative voice, he said, was the hardest part. Sometimes while writing the book he had to avoid human contact because he needed to keep the voice of the cat in his head.

For the book’s photographs, Koudounaris created a rich array of costumes, some of which he tailored from the clothing of teddy bears and vintage dolls. “None of it’s Photoshopped. That was a point of pride for me,” he said. To get her to pose properly, he added, “we really pushed the limits of interspecies communication.”

So is Baba more special than other cats? Not at all, Koudounaris said, and that’s part of the book’s point: “I want everybody’s cat to be the most superspecial cat in the world.”

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.