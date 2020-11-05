Douglas Stuart on becoming a reader after a difficult childhood

That Douglas Stuart managed to write “ Shuggie Bain ” while working 12-hour days as a designer in New York’s fast-paced fashion world was miraculous alone. Add to that, his debut novel, the story of a boy growing up with an alcoholic mother amid the hopelessness of 1980s Scotland, has been shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize and named a finalist for National Book Award. Stuart, who now writes full time, lives in the East Village.

STUART: I found it difficult to read but as the months went by books became an enormous comfort. For the past couple of months, I’ve been reading novels on the Booker’s and the National Book Award’s lists.

BOOKS: What were some of the highlights for you?

STUART: I was blown away C Pam Zhang’s “How Much of These Hills Is Gold.” That was the kind of book I enjoyed during the pandemic. It’s a world, the Gold Rush from the point of view of immigrant girls, which is totally removed from mine. Right now, I’m loving Tsitsi Dangarembga’s “This Mournable Body.”

BOOKS: What other books have you found transporting?

STUART: “Motherwell” by the British journalist Deborah Orr. She grew up near me in Scotland, and wrote this beautiful memoir about this town. I also loved Bernardine Evaristo’s “Girl, Woman, Other.” It’s a masterpiece in how it weaves together all these lives.

BOOKS: How would you describe yourself as a reader typically?

STUART: I’ve had periods when I tried to read the queer cannon or memoirs on post-industrial towns, but I generally have no strategy. I want a writer to create a world around me that I can feel like I can take a holiday in. Then I want as long of a vacation as possible.

BOOKS: Which longer books have done that for you?

STUART: One that recently did that was Hanya Yanagihara’s “A Little Life.” I was setting my alarm at 4 a.m. so I could read it before work. I felt the same about Rebecca Makkai’s “The Great Believers,” though it’s not enormously long. Another is Colm Toibin’s “The Story of the Night,” which is set in the 1980s Argentina. That book left me reeling for days.

BOOKS: What were the highlights of the queer canon for you?

STUART: Over the pandemic I found a tremendous amount of comfort in Quentin Crisp’s autobiography, “The Naked Civil Servant.” I’d read it as a young man, but I had a complicated relationship with him then. Crisp scared me when he came on TV looking incredibly feminine because if I showed any interest in him it would betray what was hidden in my heart. Only after I claimed my own sexual identity could I see his power. So I reread his autobiography recently, and it’s extraordinary.

BOOKS: Are there Scottish novels that you wish were better known here?

STUART: There are three. The first one is Alexander Trocchi’s “Young Adam,” which was written in the 1950s and later made into a movie starring Ewan McGregor. It’s about a drifter and is an interesting look at how humans use each other. Then I love Alan Warner’s “Morvern Callar.” That’s about a girl who wakes to find that her boyfriend has committed suicide and left her a finished manuscript, which she uses to change her life. Another important book, a recent one, is Kerry Hudson’s memoir “Lowborn.” She’s a successful writer in the UK who came from an impoverished background.

Advertisement

BOOKS: When did you become an avid reader?

STUART: Not until 16 or 17. I grew up in a deprived area of Glasgow and was the son of a single mother who had alcoholism. To read a book as a child takes an awful lot of peace in yourself and in your environment. I had neither of those. After my mother died, I lived by myself and decided to be the first person in my family to finish high school. That is when writers like Tennessee Williams came into my life.

BOOKS: What are your reading habits now?

STUART: The trick, which I have learned over the years, is to have a physical book, an audio book and another on my phone in case I’m stuck on a bus or if the queue at the supermarket is long. I think that that comes from getting a late start with books. I’m always playing catch up. Time is precious.

Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of "Rescuing Penny Jane" and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.