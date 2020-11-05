Here’s to the nerds of cable news

We do not need to see and hear more of the 24-7 op-ed blather machine, whose operators, caked in HD-friendly makeup, grab us by the issues that matter most to us and torment us with them, talking them over — and over and over — like perseverating parrots, big graphic nightmares unfolding behind them in red, white, and blue.

Watching the days-long election coverage has been an endurance test for all of us, particularly those primarily seeking facts. After literally years hearing 2020 campaign blather on cable news channels, after weekly plot twists and season-long arcs filled with red herrings and farce, we’ve wanted an intelligent finale. I don’t mean a concise finale; we’ve known all along that ballot-counting would extend beyond Tuesday. But we’ve hoped for a solid fact-finding mission with a minimum of speculation, speculation being the fuel of the commentariat and the gasoline on the fire of misinformation.

It’s strange to say it, since the Magic Wall brings with it a few issues, but I’ve found that the giant county-by-county bird’s-eye view of the country has been this past week’s best TV news viewing. That interactive map of America, along with the journalists who run them, bring us down to a molecular understanding of what is really happening out there, grounding us at the time when grounding is most needed. It almost doesn’t matter whether the wall is on MSNBC with Steve Kornacki, on Fox News with Bill Hemmer, or on NBC with Chuck Todd; it’s the source of incontrovertible data. Even while Fox News continues to give play to the unproven concept of voter fraud, the map is the map is the map. It is a collection of the local realities that add up America.

Certainly interpretation — responsible interpretation — of all the numbers pouring into the map is critical. This year, in particular, new factors have come into play, notably the timing of the vote-counting — coupled with the different tallying rules of each state — because of the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots. The person standing at the Wall needs to understand the flow of the voting data and have a deep and varied knowledge of the states and their political histories. He needs to be able to think on his feet, coming up with fertile comparisons and trends. And he needs to have the tech wherewithal to instantly call up whatever data he needs to illustrate his points.

As always, CNN’s John King presides over his Magic Wall like, well, a king. He is the master of the maps (there were two), twisting and turning (sometimes awkwardly; he’s a leftie) as he pours out his formidably specific knowledge. He keeps getting more and more local until you can practically see his finger pointing outside your window. This past week, he has been most impressive, his hand dancing with his touchscreen for hours at a time, unrattled by his colleagues’ tendency to press for premature conclusions. He has made a point of having patience with the results, reminding viewers that the colors are going to change, and then change again, as the week progresses.

King certainly comes across as a believer in the art of the Wall, which he has been working with since 2008; but he also knows the limitations of it. His interpretations have been peppered with comments about how “we have a long way to go,” aware that the story he has been telling this year is protracted and filled with fake endings. He clearly has fun at the Wall — as he has noted onscreen a few times — but he seems to understand its not-very-funny power to mislead those who simply want their election news “at a glance.”

King, with his Dorchester roots, is the mastah of the Magic Wall, but MSNBC’s Kornacki — who is from Groton, making Massachusetts the Magic Wall State — isn’t far behind him. Kornacki’s high energy is more diffuse than King’s, but he zooms in, drags over, and draws with aplomb. His frazzled likability — getting caught unawares by the camera, for example — has led MSNBC to feature a “Kornacki Cam,” so we can follow him during commercials. His general enthusiasm is infectious, as he zeroes in on what matters more than anything in the middle of national chaos: the data.

As technology increasingly enables such a microscopic view of who we are, Magic Wall-like visuals and the wizards who work them are going to continue to dominate election coverage. Every four years, they’re going to silence the opinionators for a few precious and important hours.

