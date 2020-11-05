HomeFront: Aerosmith, Frederick Wiseman, fashion tips for outdoor dining

FILM: Frederick Wiseman’s “City Hall” earns 3½ stars from the Globe’s Mark Feeney, who calls the documentary, set in the 90-year-old filmmaker’s native Boston, “something so mundane as to be absorbingly exotic, a civics-lesson procedural.” The 4½-hour film, shot in late 2018, “isn’t a movie about comic-book superheroes. It’s about something nowhere near as rare but far more impressive: real-life heroes.”

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where the fog of sleep deprivation is lifting just enough to admit questions like “Wait, that’s how you pronounce ‘Schuylkill’ and ‘DeKalb’?” Read on for some much-needed and well-deserved entertainment suggestions, including the most miscellaneous Music section since HomeFront made its debut back in March. (Remember March, with its snow and its worrying infection statistics? Hey!)

Writer-director Brandon Cronenberg’s “Possessor” garners 3½ stars from Globe film critic Ty Burr, who calls it “a deeply unnerving day-after-tomorrow thriller in which horror acquires existential overtones to go with the gore.” The “phenomenal actress” Andrea Riseborough plays Tasya, an assassin whose “job — living inside another person’s body while preparing for the kill — has begun to have its downsides, and then some.”

If you’ve seen the baffling ads and wondered what Kevin Costner and Diane Lane were doing in a . . . road-trip movie? (with guns?), Burr answers in a three-star review: “Mostly ‘Let Him Go’ is about what would happen if ‘Death Wish’ were cast with the couple from ‘American Gothic.’ ” OK, then! Come for the violence and psychodrama, stay for Lesley Manville hamming it up “with extra mustard and an accent out of the bargain bin at Walmart.”

The documentary “Etched in Glass: The Legacy of Steve Ross” tells the story of the Holocaust survivor who helped change the face of downtown Boston. The founder of the New England Holocaust Memorial was a psychologist who worked with at-risk teens, “inspiring them with this example of the resilience of the human spirit and reminder of the depths of human evil,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough.

TV: Oh, dear. “The story setup is in place, the actors have their hapless characters down, they know how to work off one another, and then . . . 3 . . . 2 . . . 1 . . . nothing,” Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert says of “Moonbase 8.” Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly, and Tim Heidecker star as Earth-bound astronauts in the new Showtime series, which takes so long to get going that Gilbert deems the first six episodes “a season of warm-up.”

Scripted TV is always at a disadvantage during the week of a presidential election, and that’s true even when things wrap up before the polls close on the West Coast (ask your grandparents). Gilbert picks a cable news MVP by pressing the “previous channel” button and switching between CNN’s John King and MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki. “King, with his Dorchester roots, is the mastah of the Magic Wall, but MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki — who is from Groton, making Massachusetts the Magic Wall State — isn’t far behind him.”

The highest-profile debut of the week, regardless of what you think of Chuck Lorre, is “B Positive,” the latest from the prolific sitcom creator behind “The Big Bang Theory.” It stars Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) and Annaleigh Ashford (who Gilbert says “was fantastic as Betty in ‘Masters of Sex’ ”) as high school classmates reunited when one turns out to be a compatible kidney donor for the other.

Helen Meyrowitz at her solo exhibition in Needham. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

VISUAL ART: Artist Helen Meyrowitz, 92, is retiring as director of the Art Gallery at North Hill, which she founded — at her Needham retirement community. The exhibition “The Art of Helen Meyrowitz” marks the occasion. “[A]s an artist, her draftsmanship is just incredible,” Jessica Roscio of the Danforth Art Museum tells Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “Her work is so emotional, and she conveys so much with so few lines.”

Film screenings are on hold, but “pre-cinema” objects at the MFA are fascinating in their own right. The museum’s “having a broader vision of what went into an art museum” helped cultivate a relationship with collector Richard Balzer, curator Ben Weiss tells the Globe’s Mark Feeney. Feeney spotlights 15 pieces, including two from the Richard Balzer Collection, that illustrate “some of the unexpected ways the MFA goes to the ‘movies.’ ”

The paintings by Wilhelm Neusser included in “The Sixth Season,” Cate McQuaid writes, “hum with the joy of their making.” Some pieces by the German-born Somerville resident are “ominous,” but “[o]ther simply delirious paintings are a balm in these fractious, wearying times.” The show is up at Abigail Ogilvy Gallery in the South End.

TRAVEL: For the 25th anniversary of the Connecticut Art Trail, Globe correspondents Diane Bair and Pamela Wright hit the road in search of places many of us know only as exits on the road to New York. At just four of the 22 stops on the trail, they find everything from mansion doors and walls painted by artists to brass buttons that date to when Waterbury was “the center of gilt button manufacturing in the United States.”

THEATER: “I always wanted to see what happens when you incorporate modern things like texting and tweets into the sharp banter between Beatrice and Benedick,” the leads of “Much Ado About Nothing,” the Hub Theatre Company’s Lauren Elias tells Globe correspondent Terry Byrne. Shakespeare’s gossipy plot is a great fit for the Zoom production, enhanced by software to “make the ‘Brady Bunch’ squares more visually engaging.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including advice on COVID co-parenting from moms, dads, and therapists. Sign up for the newsletter here.

STL GLD is collaborating with the BSO. OV Stills

MUSIC: The Reese’s peanut butter cup of the 2020 Boston music scene is the collaboration between hip-hop band STL GLD and the BSO. After the pandemic blew up plans for a show at Symphony Hall, the project morphed into “Us: Sessions,” a series of video podcasts. “Community outreach is only community outreach if you reach out to the entire community, not just a part of it,” Janos Fulop of STL GLD tells the Globe’s Zoë Madonna.

“I bet it was difficult for carriage makers to let go of their business models when automobiles came around,” Celeste Headlee, host of Boston Lyric Opera’s new “We Need to Listen” series on equity in the arts, says in a Q&A with Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler. “We should have diversified classical music a long time ago.”

On Nov. 6, 1970, a band with an unusual name played at a dance at what was then Nipmuc Regional High. For that anniversary, Globe correspondent James Sullivan looks back at 50 years of “rock ‘n’ roll swagger” embodied by Aerosmith — which Joe Perry says “was the only name nobody didn’t like.”

Jazz guitarist and composer Mary Halvorson recorded her new album, “Artlessly Falling,” soon after winning a MacArthur “genius grant.” Another dream come true: Robert Wyatt’s contribution. “I really wanted to have a male singer on the record, and so he was my first choice,” the Brookline native tells Globe correspondent Bill Beuttler. “I found out the way it is with Robert Wyatt is that people either have no idea who he is or they’re obsessed with him.”

The Boston punk scene of the late ’70s and ’80s returns to the gentrified Fenway in the form of photographs by Philin Phlash on display at Time Out Market. The scene was “a motivator,” Phlash, a.k.a. Phil Spring, tells Globe correspondent James Sullivan, “a tool to get me out there.” I’m pretty sure you’ll guess the identity of “a new Irish band making their first trip to Boston in 1980,” and equally sure you won’t guess what Spring now does for a living.

FOOD & DINING: Although outdoor dining season is lingering, the clock is ticking on patio seating, and restaurateurs are racing to adjust. “[P]eople seem willing to brave the elements to sit outside,” Christopher Glionna of the Aquitaine Group tells Globe correspondent Kara Baskin, who rounds up restaurants deploying cold-weather accommodations.

Are you dressed for these conditions? “Overall, one can stay warm and still look sharp, if he or she layers right,” Himalayan wilderness guide (seriously) Surya Ramachandran tells Globe correspondents Diane Bair and Pamela Wright. His Indian Jungle Toddy recipe looks pretty sharp, too.

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of Season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” The episodes feature stories about the most important relationship lessons people learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from 17 to 70.

BOOKS: Becky Cooper’s “We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence,” about the 1969 murder of graduate student Jane Sanders Britton, "is more ambitious than the run-of-the-mill true crime narrative seen so frequently these days,” writes Globe reviewer Kate Tuttle. “As it unfolds, the book begins to investigate the nature of story itself — what we ask from our stories, what we need from them.”

BUT REALLY: While the livestreamed civics and geography lessons nobody asked for play out on your TV’s news channels (and on all of your other devices, seemingly including the microwave and the car keys), less stressful autumn traditions are just a few clicks away. The Breeders’ Cup, the culmination of a profoundly weird horse-racing season, takes place on Friday and Saturday. You won’t see crowd shots of people in crazy hats — no spectators are allowed — but the horses (probably) don’t care. Wear your mask and wash your hands!



