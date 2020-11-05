The latest reboot: ‘Scenes From a Marriage’

I tend to identify reboots with mediocre properties such as “MacGyver,” even if occasionally something more highly esteemed gets pulled back into action — the amazing “In Treatment,” for example, which will be returning to HBO with Uzo Aduba as the therapist.
So I was a bit surprised to learn that Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1973 miniseries “Scenes From a Marriage” is being remade for TV, written and directed by Hagai Levi (of “In Treatment”). The Swedish original starred Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson as a couple falling apart and into divorce. (It was also condensed into a theatrical version.)
The new limited series will star Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, who previously costarred in the 2014 film “A Most Violent Year,” and it will be on HBO. Initially, Michelle Williams was going to play opposite Isaac, but pandemic-related scheduling difficulties forced her to leave the project.
