The latest reboot: ‘Scenes From a Marriage’

I tend to identify reboots with mediocre properties such as “MacGyver,” even if occasionally something more highly esteemed gets pulled back into action — the amazing “In Treatment,” for example, which will be returning to HBO with Uzo Aduba as the therapist.

So I was a bit surprised to learn that Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1973 miniseries “Scenes From a Marriage” is being remade for TV, written and directed by Hagai Levi (of “In Treatment”). The Swedish original starred Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson as a couple falling apart and into divorce. (It was also condensed into a theatrical version.)