Local bestsellers for the week ending November 1

2. A Time for Mercy John Grisham Doubleday

3. The Sentinel Lee Child, Andrew Child Delacorte

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor

5. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

6. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

7. Leave the World Behind Rumaan Alam Ecco

8. Snow John Banville Hanover Square Press

9. The Cold Millions Jess Walter Harper

10. The Evening and the Morning Ken Follett Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

Advertisement

2. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

3. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

4. Ottolenghi Flavor: A Cookbook Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage Ten Speed Press

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

7. Greenlights Matthew McConaughey Crown

8. Solutions and Other Problems Allie Brosh Gallery Books

9. Vesper Flights Helen Macdonald Grove Press

10. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. The Topeka School Ben Lerner Picador

5. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

6. Ninth House Leigh Bardugo Flatiron Books

7. Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson Ecco

8. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

9. Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Vintage

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

Advertisement

2. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

4. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

6. Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents Pete Souza Voracious

7. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

10. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 25. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.