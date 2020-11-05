Virtual author readings Nov. 8-14

All events take place online; visit the venue website for more information.

Tuesday

Priya Basil (“Be My Guest: Reflections on Food, Community, and the Meaning of Generosity”) is in conversation with Elissa Altman (“Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing”) at noon at Brookline Booksmith … Peter Godfrey-Smith (“Metazoa: Animal Life and the Birth of the Mind”) is in conversation with Carl Safina (“Becoming Wild: How Animal Cultures Raise Families, Create Beauty, and Achieve Peace”) at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Alison Jean Lester and Mary Ann Frye (“Absolutely Delicious: A Chronicle of Extraordinary Dying”) are in conversation with Leah Hager Cohen (“Strangers and Cousins”) at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books … Janna Levin (“Black Hole Survival Guide”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Anne Lembelet (“The Poisoned Apple: A Fractured Fairytale”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Sue Miller (“Monogamy”) in conversation with Lily King at 7 p.m. at the Friends of the South End Library ... Erica Bauermeister (“The Scent Keeper”) and Karen Karbo (“In Praise of Difficult Women”) read at 7 p.m. at Longfellow’s Wayside Inn and A Lifely Read

Wednesday

Anika Aldamuy Denise (“A Girl Named Rosita”) reads at 3 p.m. at the Silver Unicorn Bookstore ... Martin Puchner (“The Language of Thieves: My Family’s Obsession with a Secret Code the Nazis Tried to Eliminate”) is in conversation with Maya Jasanoff (“The Dawn Watch: Joseph Conrad in a Global World”) at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Nicole Krauss (“To Be a Man: Stories”) is in conversation with Joshua Cohen (“Witz”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, Tickets $32 … Alan Shaye (“The Rain May Pass”) is in conversation with Christopher Castellani (“Leading Men”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

Thursday

Nathaniel Philbrick (“Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community and War”) reads at 6 p.m. at the State Library of Massachusetts ... Jerald Walker (“How to Make a Slave and Other Essays”) and Robert Atwan (“Best American Essays 2020”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Ally Condie (“Matched”) is in conversation with Shannon Hale (“The Goose Girl”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books… Anika Aldamuy Denise (“A Girl Named Rosita”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story … Alena Dillon (“Mercy House”) us in conversation with Alison McGhee (“Shadow Baby”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books … Elizabeth Wilcox (“The Long Tail of Trauma”) is in conversation with Dr. Bethany Casarjian at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Friday

Becky Cooper (“We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence”) is in conversation with Patrick Radden Keefe (“Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Micah Nemerever (“These Violent Delights”) is in conversation with Sam J. Miller (“The Blade Between”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Dr. Paul Koudounaris and Baba the Cat (“A Cat’s Tale: A Journey Through Feline History”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Allison Adair (“The Clearing”), Robbie Gamble, and Susanna Kittredge (“The Future Has a Reputation”) read at 7:30 p.m. at Chapter and Verse

Saturday

Sara Levine (“The Animals Would Not Sleep”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.











