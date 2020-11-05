What’s happening in the arts world

JORMA KAUKONEN No matter how the election shakes out, we can probably all agree it’s been a stressful week. The Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna guitarist’s regular Saturday night stream (this will be No. 26, in case you’re counting) is a likely bet to bring the blood pressure down for at least an hour. Nov. 7. www.youtube.com/user/FurPeaceRanch

EMMYLOU HARRIS AND FRIENDS The smoky-voiced country doyenne streams live with the Red Dirt Boys from City Winery in Nashville; proceeds benefit Bonaparte’s Retreat, the singer’s rescue dog organization. Nov. 9-10, 8 p.m. https://citywinery.com

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY The venerable period instrument band honors the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment with a wide-ranging program devoted to works by female composers including Florence Price and Amy Beach. Countertenor Reginald Mobley directs, and contralto Emily Marvosh hosts a related Q&A. Nov. 8, 3 p.m., www.handelandhaydn.org

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

DRAGON MAMA The second installment of Sara Porkalob’s extraordinary “Dragon Cycle” about her Filipino-American family focuses on the adventures of identity and exploration in Alaska undertaken by her mother, Maria. In my 2019 review of the American Repertory Theater’s productions of “Dragon Mama” and “Dragon Lady,” presented at the Oberon club, I wrote that Porkalob’s “combination of emotional honesty and next-level virtuosity is hard to beat.” Digital stream of “Dragon Mama” begins Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Virtually Oberon series, and extends through Dec. 10. Household tickets $30, with a pay-what-you-can option. www.americanrepertorytheater.org

A BINTEL BRIEF A staged reading of letters published in a Yiddish advice column that was launched in the early 20th century by Abraham Cahan, the founding editor of the Jewish Daily Forward, and helped Jewish immigrants adapt to their new nation. “A Bintel Brief” will be directed by Dori Robinson and will feature Annette Miller, Lyndsay Allyn Cox, Barbara Grossman, Shoshana Narva, Stuart Hecht, Jesse Garlick, and Rebecca Smith. Presented by JArts TheatreWorks in partnership with the Yiddish Book Center and the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Registration required via Zoom at https://jartsboston.org/event/a-bintel-brief-a-jarts-theater-works-stage-reading

AUTUMN In Richard Wesley’s drama of politics, ambition, and generational conflict, a big-city mayor is poised to become the first Black governor of his state, only to learn that party leaders have selected his own godson as the candidate instead. A reading directed by Regge Life, and featuring Ariel Bock, Charls Hall, Cloteal L. Horne, Devante Owens, Allyn Burrows, Shanelle Chloe Villegas, and Kevin Craig West. Presented by Shakespeare & Company. Through Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Details at www.shakespeare.org/calendar/2020/11/05/autumn. To register for the performance, go to https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1033475

DON AUCOIN





Dance

SEQUINS IN MY SINK: A PDM GA(Y)LA This Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion online fund-raiser blends some virtual schmoozing with a lot of dance content. The evening includes the premiere of the dance film “The House of Accumulated Beauties,” commissioned by the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, plus excerpts from the new project “Stones to Rainbows/Gay to Queer Lives” and the first in the pandemic response series “Postcards From The Front.” Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m., Pre-party 4:45 p.m. Sliding scale tickets $25-$100. www.publicdisplaysofmotion.com

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

BUNDLEHOUSE: RISING INTO SOMETHING ELSE Nyugen Smith, a first-generation Caribbean American based in Jersey City, makes videos, photographs, and works on paper using water as a metaphor: as a liminal element of birth, death, and transformation; as a geographic place fraught with the history of the African diaspora and the slave trade. Smith’s works are on view at sites throughout the Emerson College campus. Through Nov. 24. Emerson Contemporary Media Art Gallery, 25 Avery St. 617-824-8667, www.emerson.edu/arts-and-culture/emerson-contemporary/art-campus

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

STEVE SWEENEY The Boston legend isn’t a big fan of Zoom shows, and he’s had work during quarantine editing the film version of his one-man show, “Townie.” He prefers in-person shows like his occasional gigs at Giggles, even if they are socially distanced. Featuring Graig Murphy and Chris Pennie. Nov. 6-7, 8:30 p.m. $30. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-events

TYLER BOEH The Portland, Ore., native spent several years in the Boston scene before moving to the West Coast, and he has done a lot of touring and traveling. So when his wife wanted fancy sheets from Macy’s, he had a counter-proposal. “You want hotel sheets, I can get us hotel sheets. . . . It might be a little mixy-matchy, but we can make it happen.” He’ll stream with the Nowhere Comedy Club, featuring Erin Ingle and Chris Johnson. Nov. 6, 9 p.m. $10-$30. www.nowherecomedyclub.com

MARTY ROSS, FRITZ COLEMAN, AND WENDY LIEBMAN Liebman is the Boston connection on this virtual show from Flappers in Burbank, Calif. She is the queen of one-liners, and a master of the throwaway tag after the punch line lands. Erin Tracy hosts. Nov. 7, 8 p.m. $10. www.flapperscomedy.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

THE GREAT PUMPKIN CHUCK AND FAMILY HIKE Still have your Halloween jack-o’-lantern kicking around? Take this opportunity to dispose of it in nature and view some autumnal scenes while you do so. Chestnut Hill Farms hosts this beginner-friendly hike that will culminate in watching pumpkins launch from a catapult and sail through the air to eventually become compost for the farm. Campfires will burn bright throughout the grounds and hungry hikers can stick around for seasonal snacks after the fun. Nov. 7. 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for children. Chestnut Hill Farm, 5 Chestnut Hill Road, Southborough. thetrustees.org

SUPERHERO WORKOUT Grab your cape and a pair of comfortable shoes and get ready to move. Hosted by the Old Colony YMCA, this free event will give attendees a chance to train like the superhero they are. Character costumes are encouraged and the class is suitable for family members of all ages. Nov. 7. 1 p.m. Free. Old Colony YMCA, 445 Central St., Stoughton. eventbrite.com

PUPPETSBURG LIVESTREAM Listen to a story and dance along with one-of-a-kind puppets from New York-based Puppetsburg. Designed for children ages 3 months to 5 years, the program will be held over Zoom and last around 45 minutes. Attendees are encouraged to gather three to five objects to participate in lessons and activities during the events. Participants may recognize some familiar faces, too — celebri-puppets from Frida Kahlo to Lizzo have been known to pop into shows. Nov. 11. 4:30 p.m. Tickets $14 with promo codes available. puppetsburg.com

GRACE GRIFFIN



