Tree House brewery plans a taproom on the Cape

The expansion aims to help the brewery maintain a “simple, relaxed environment” at its always-crowded brewery in Charlton. Customers often wait more than an hour to pick up cases of beer — the brewery runs a Twitter account dedicated to providing updates on the usually long line.

Charlton-based Tree House Brewing Co. said Thursday in a blog post that it plans to open a waterfront taproom in Sandwich by summer 2021. The space will also serve as a beer can pick-up spot, called “On The Fly,” which could begin selling beer before the taproom officially opens.

The line for hard-to-get Tree House beer is about to get a lot closer for those who live on Cape Cod.

“Tree House Cape Cod is part of a broad effort to remedy to this problem, relieving pressure on our main campus while bringing the Tree House experience closer to you,” the company wrote. “A brewery and taproom on the ocean or beach is rare and we couldn’t be more pleased to jump at the chance to enjoy it with you.”

Tree House said the taproom’s opening date is subject to change due to the pandemic. The brewery is still closed for draft beer at its central Massachusetts brewery because of the pandemic, but offers pickup

The new location is more than an hour and a half drive from the brewery’s Charlton home base, which is the only place customers can purchase Tree House beer. The company doesn’t sell its cans in liquor stores or on draft elsewhere.

Tree House is regularly ranked as one of the best breweries in Massachusetts. Online beer rating platform BeerAdvocate put two Tree House beers in the top 10 of its ranking of the best 250 beers in the world.

Tree House was founded in 2011, but at the start of 2015, the brewery was still based in a garage with one employee, according to a company blog post. It now spans three locations: The Charlton brewery and taproom, a brewery in Monson not open to the public, and a farm in Connecticut.

The Cape Cod site also is expected to feature a variety of food trucks.

Tree House could not immediately be reached for comment.

