Twenty casino employees statewide have tested positive for COVID-19 since July

The cases were an overall count for Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Plainridge Park in Plainville, and MGM Springfield. Neither the commission nor any of the casinos provided a breakdown of where the cases were found.

Loretta Lillios, the regulatory body’s interim director of enforcement and investigations, said during a public meeting on Thursday that the cases did not result in any “concerning pattern of multiple employees in the same division.” She said employees who tested positive “believed their exposure to the virus occurred off property.”

Casinos in Massachusetts have reported 20 positive tests for COVID-19 among their employees since the three facilities reopened in July, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which said the cases appeared to have been contracted elsewhere and did not spread among staff.

More than 3,500 people work in the state’s casino industry, according to the latest public statements from the casinos.

The Gaming Commission has closely monitored casinos as they have reopened on a limited basis during the coronavirus pandemic. The facilities closed in March and resumed business in July, putting a huge economic dent in an industry that is still establishing itself in the state.

But public health measures will continue to present a challenge to the industry as the crisis continues. Amid rising case counts in the state, Governor Charlie Baker this week issued an order, effective Friday, requiring casinos and many other public indoor gathering places to close by 9:30 p.m. each night.

On Thursday, the commission approved plans by the commission to comply with the latest order.

Casinos, designed as 24-hour operations, have already been operating at reduced capacity because of other public health measures put in place by Baker’s administration and the commission. Encore said this week that it would temporarily close its hotel as a result of the reduced hours.

On Thursday, Encore parent company Wynn Resorts told investors that the property lost $25 million in the third quarter of the year, a period that ran from July through September.

Chief executive Matt Maddox said during a conference call with analysts that he saw the early closures as more of a speed bump than a catastrophe. He said he was confident that it was the right thing to do from a public health perspective.

“We view it as a temporary setback, but it’s nothing that we’re worried about because our business model is sound,” Maddox said.

He added that the casino had used the closure to re-evaluate its business, focusing on ways to make the gambling operation more profitable.





