How the pandemic has brought two communities closer to their roots

As is the case for many communities around the world, Sciacca, a town located on the southwestern coast of Sicily, has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Sicily as a region fared better than mainland Italy during the height of the virus’s spread, the pandemic has prevented Sciacca from partaking in a centuries-old tradition.

It is a sweltering summer afternoon in the fishing town of Sciacca, Sicily. Fishermen sit by the port, lazily untangling their lines while a group of older men seek refuge in the shade to play cards. Above, a flock of seagulls plunge and soar, their snowy wings catching the golden light. The town’s maze of ancient, winding streets are uncharacteristically empty and silent — absent are the incongruous sounds of motorcycles whizzing by and Sicilian being thrown about. Everything is softer, muted.

Advertisement

Since the 16th century, the people of Sciacca, also referred to as “Saccensi” or “Sciaccatani,” have been celebrating the Madonna del Soccorso (Our Lady of Help), the town’s patron saint. While the saint primarily serves a religious aspect for the community, she is also representative of and intrinsically tied to people’s identities — she is what it means to be from Sciacca.

“The Madonna is everything for Sciacca. She is the mother, she is security and she is a point of reference for the history of [the town],” says Monsignor Giuseppe Marciante, 72, the archpriest of Sciacca. “Every Saccense has a tie with her, almost like an umbilical cord. Sciacca without the Madonna del Soccorso would not exist.”

Twice a year, on Feb. 2 and Aug. 15, 100 fishermen parade the statue of the Madonna in its canopy, weighing 4,024 pounds, around the streets in processions that can draw upward of 100,000 visitors. However this past August, for the first time in history, the people of Sciacca were forced to break with tradition.

Advertisement

The two Madonna statues side by side in the Basilica di Maria Santissima del Soccorso in Sciacca, Sicily, on Feb. 2, 2014. Courtesy of The Fisherman’s Club

A centuries-old tradition

The fishermen of Sciacca have a unique tie to the Madonna del Soccorso, dating back to 1504, when the statue was completed by architects in the northwestern city of Palermo. As there was no transportation system linking the Palermo with the southern town of Sciacca, the fishermen took it upon themselves to safely escort the statue home with their fishing boats. In recognition of their hard work, the fishermen were granted the sole honor of carrying the statue, a tradition that still exists today.

When Sciacca’s fishermen immigrated to the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they founded their own societies dedicated to the Madonna in cities such as Boston, New York, and Norristown, Pa. Most notably, in Boston’s historic North End — where the Madonna del Soccorso Society was founded in 1910 — descendants of Sciaccatani fishermen continue to seek guidance and protection from the Madonna, celebrating her annually for four days in August in what is called the Fisherman’s Feast. Each day is filled with entertainment, food, and processions, in which Boston’s Sciaccatani pay homage to their heritage, renew their faith in the Madonna, and spend time with family and friends.

“I’m so grateful that we can carry on that tradition here in the North End,” says Bosco Diecidue, 65, a member of Boston’s Madonna del Soccorso Society. “Times have changed, people have changed, but our faith in the Madonna and our heritage, that will never change.”

Advertisement

Homecoming

In 1992 and 2014, Boston’s Madonna del Soccorso Society traveled to Sciacca with their statue to partake in the Feb. 2 procession. For many members, it was the first time visiting their ancestral home.

“It was such an experience, and the people there were so taken aback by the fact that we were carrying on a tradition they’ve had for hundreds of years,” remembers Diecidue of the first trip in 1992, when he also happened to meet his cousin and aunt for the first time. “The first time I walked into the basilica where their Madonna is, I got tears in my eyes.”

On both trips, the Madonnas were paraded around the town of Sciacca together, with members of each society taking turns carrying the other’s saint. Boston’s statue was nicknamed “la madonnina,” the little Madonna, by locals as her 4-foot, 75-pound figure was dwarfed in comparison to that of the 5-foot-4-inch, 1,543-pound Sicilian statue.

“The way this monstrous statue comes out of the church, it’s something to see. When they put her down, it’s the truth, you feel the ground shake,” says Louis Strazzullo, 38, the current co-chairman of the Fisherman’s Feast, of his visit in 2014. “When she walks, it looks like she’s floating because there are just so many people out there.”

These joint processions built a bridge between Boston and Sciacca, one that both communities are determined to keep active. By bringing both societies together in celebration, the Madonna del Soccorso was redefined as a tradition, one that can transcend time and place as long as the devotion to the Madonna remains.

Advertisement

The procession of the statue of the Madonna del Soccorso in the North End on Aug. 15, 2013. Jessica Rinaldi For The Boston G

Celebrating during a global pandemic

When Italy entered a strict, nationwide lockdown on March 9, Monsignor Marciante worried for his community. Every day until the country was allowed to reopen on May 18, he conducted live and virtual Masses through Facebook and Radio Sciacca, the town’s radio station. Even as restrictions loosened, it was made glaringly obvious that the rules of social distancing would not allow for a procession to take place on Aug. 15.

Similarly, in Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced on May 8 that all summer parades and festivals would be canceled in efforts to curb the spread of the virus in the city. It was the first time in history for both communities that a procession of the Madonna del Soccorso was canceled.

Wearing white gloves and a white mask, Monsignor Marciante carried out a virtual and in-person Mass on the morning of Aug. 15. The Madonna’s statue, decorated as she normally would be for a procession, was brought out to the doors of the basilica so that passersby could pray in the square before her.

“The Madonna is everything to me. Knowing it was the day of our mother … and not being able to go out with her, it was [awful],” says Luigi Sclafani, 70, the president of the society in Sciacca. Sclafani, who has been carrying the statue of the Madonna since he was 18, is also responsible for dressing her in donated gold and coral jewelry before every procession. The entire process takes about 1.5 hours.

Advertisement

Across the ocean, the society in Boston conducted a virtual feast, complete with photographs, stories and speeches by society members. Although disappointed in having to break with tradition, Strazzullo, who coordinated the virtual feast with his brother, was buoyed by the fact that the community was still able to pay homage to the Madonna. “The silver lining is that no matter what, we can still come together to celebrate … we can still bring all the families together.”

Although the pandemic has forced both communities to shift and adapt their traditions to accommodate the virus, Monsignor Marciante believes the pandemic has taught them an important life lesson, one that should be remembered and cherished going forward.

“These past few months that we’ve lived closed in at home, we have discovered what family means, we rediscovered the idea of our fragility … we have rediscovered the idea of collaboration,” he says. “In every disgrace there is always a light that illuminates the meaning of your life, of your existence, and in your family relationships. [The pandemic] taught us the value of solidarity and of friendship.”