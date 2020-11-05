I want another chance

I split up with my ex pre-corona. Ten years of our lives together. Formative ones, as well (25-35). We had the most amazing of times and journeys together. We grew, we laughed, we loved, and most of all, we learned. My problems and past traumas coupled with my coping mechanisms were a big part of the collapse of our relationship. We actually split pretty amicably.

Q. I saw your Instagram story about contacting exes after someone put it in their story (someone related to my ex).

Recently, because of revelations about myself and my behavior, I have been wanting to:

Advertisement

A.) Seek a professional therapist to help with my past traumas.

B.) Reach out to apologize for ignoring my own coping mechanisms — for, in essence, throwing away the past 10 years.

You are a random stranger and this is as truthful as I have been with anyone besides myself. I think the fact that you are a complete stranger is allowing me to send this e-mail. I miss her right now, more than ever. We never gave it a second shot; didn’t want to hate each other. Probably my most adult decision. Still it pains me, and I yearn for that second chance (well, to be honest, she gave me a lot of chances) to prove I can change myself.

I really want to text her; e-mailed y’all instead.

ONE RANDOM SELF-SEARCHING STRANGER

A. Congrats on taking time to reflect on your past actions. Good for you for figuring out some important stuff during a difficult time.

Based on A, your great plan to “seek a professional therapist to help with past traumas,” I think you should refrain from reaching out to your ex in any way. Why? You haven’t been to therapy yet. You’re at the beginning of a process; you want to apologize, but you haven’t figured out the specifics of why. To text her now, telling her you’re about to do some emotional work, would be like calling someone to say, “I’m going to bake you a cake ... at some point!” Better to be able to say, “Here, if you’d like, take a look at this cake!”

Advertisement

Please know that in therapy and over time, you might decide you don’t want to bake her a cake at all. It’s possible you’ll want to let go and start fresh. It’s hard to tell whether your feelings of longing are about wanting her, or about shame, in general. You have no idea whether she’s the best partner for you when you’re at your best, in the present.

Start your journey (or whatever you want to call it) and make notes. Writing it all down — exactly like you did here — can be more productive than reaching out before you’ve figured out what you need to say.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

After a 20-year marriage my ex’s abuse demons caught up with him and he bolted. It’s taken me three years and A LOT of therapy to get myself right with what happened. I’m sure he thinks the ending was amicable, since I behaved with class through the whole thing. But if he contacted me in the way the letter writer is contemplating, I would not be so classy.

KUZMATRON





Letter writer, if you had [your act] together then I’d say it would be OK to reach out. You’re not there yet. If you reach out now it would just prove to her that splitting up was the right thing to do.

Advertisement

LUCILLEVANPELT





Going back almost never works. Even if you’ve done the work to repair yourself, she will always experience negative associations because of the problems experienced with you. Ten years is an awful lot to undo. Don’t expect anything positive to come from reaching out.

SEENITTOO





You don’t have the clarity of vision to know that sometimes it’s better to be with people who don’t see you as still broken.

PINKDRINK





Get your therapist, get your head on straight, and never contact her again. Let her have some chance at a life with someone who respects her and appreciates her.

NCD112

Send your own letter to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.