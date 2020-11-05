More Thanksgiving options for easy takeout meals

Rochambeau (900 Boylston St. at Dalton Street) offers Thanksgiving to-go featuring the turkey, sides, and Thanksgiving pies that serve four. Guests can choose from appetizers, turkey, stuffing, sides, and pies. All orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m. Order at www.rochambeauboston.com .

More restaurants have announced their turkey takeout plans. At the Liberty Hotel, Clink (215 Charles St. at Fruit Street) offers a $369 dinner for up to six people with a 14-pound turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, beans, rolls, bread for leftover sandwiches, pies, and cider. Preorder by Monday, Nov. 23; e-mail clink@libertyhotel.com to order.

Grill 23 & Bar (161 Berkeley St. at Stuart Street) is serving “Thanksgiving at Home” with sides and dessert for two ($110) or four ($220), with soup, salad, turkey, stuffing, vegetables, and pies ($32 and up). Order by Sunday, Nov. 22, at 617-542-2255.

The Boston Harbor Hotel (70 Rowes Wharf) plans a “Thanksgiving to-go” option that serves up to eight people ($365). Order by noon on Monday, Nov. 23, at 617-856-7795 or bhhcatering@bhh.com. And the Seaport Hotel’s Tamo (1 Seaport Lane at Congress Street) offers a $60 to-go meal for two, with bisque or salad, turkey and sides, plus dessert; visit www.seaportboston.com.

In Boston and in Cambridge, the Summer Shack (50 Dalton St. and 149 Alewife Brook Parkway) offers oven-baked or Cajun deep-fried turkey with mashed potatoes, butternut squash, cornbread stuffing, and gravy. Feed eight people for $135. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from noon until 6 p.m. Order in Cambridge 617-520-9500 or Boston 617-867-9955, or at www.summershackrestaurant.com/thanksgiving/.

Smith & Wollensky’s Boston (294 Congress St.) and Wellesley (583 Washington St.) locations offer to-go dinners, with stuffing, sides, and apple tart or pecan pie, serving up to six people for $295. Order online by Saturday, Nov. 14. www.smithandwollensky.com

And in the Fenway, Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar (1310 Boylston St. at Jersey Street) swaps turkey for a pig roast and raw bar, with your choice of sides that serve up to 12 people ($58 per person), like nap-inducing bacon mac-and-cheese and candied yams. Call 617-450-9000 to order.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.