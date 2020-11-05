Advice: Our daughter put her friend’s picture on our holiday card

If you’ve never sent year-end holiday cards before, 2020 is the moment for it. We have all endured and learned so much, while being denied so many ordinary pleasures. Cards are nice, and nice is rare and precious. So are traditional ways to express long-distance love and good wishes, because they don’t feel like a second-best alternative. Cards are tactile, and show your face without a mask, and give you a chance to express some creativity and catch everyone up at once on how you and yours have gotten through the year — and support the postal service at the same time! Such a win.

Here are two questions on the subject.

We outsourced our holiday card design to our daughter, who included a photo of herself with her best friend among a few pictures on the back. My wife is outraged and doesn’t want to use the card, saying it’s inappropriate to include someone else’s child. What to do? Is this really a big deal?

Anonymous / Boston

No, this is not a big deal at all; that’s what captions are for. What, are people going to think you’ve been hiding a whole 'nother kid in the attic all this time? What is a big deal, though, is your wife’s incredibly inappropriate “outrage.” Shield your child from her mother’s response, and try to figure out what’s really at the bottom of it.

How do you address cards to families with multiple last names — e.g., the mother kept her maiden name and the children have the father’s name? The Brown-Millers, even though no one has the hyphenated version? The Brown/Millers? I aim to be inclusive and also grammatically correct!

L.L. / Reading

What noble goals! Some blended families have so many last names going they sound like law firms. Punctuation will not save you, but creative addressing will. The USPS doesn’t require naming conventions — hence all those RESIDENT and TO OUR CUSTOMER AT direct mail fliers. You can list all the first names, “Omar, Jill & The Gang,” “The Beautiful People” — anything you like!

Readers: What traditions are you thinking about changing for 2020? Miss Conduct can help! Write missconduct@globe.com.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.