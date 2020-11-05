Recipes for tangy chicken vindaloo, spiced spinach, and fail-safe basmati rice

During a week of eating our way across Mumbai, meal after meal was built from layers of wonderfully bold spices and herbs. But that depth of flavor belied a simplicity of technique and speed of cooking. For a sweet and tangy chicken vindaloo, the meat marinates and cooks in a vinegary puree of garlic, ginger, paprika, sugar, cloves, turmeric, cumin, cayenne, and cinnamon. We build flavor for sautéed spinach and tomatoes by blooming whole spices first, then ground ones later, finally topping it with cooling fresh dill. And we take the guesswork out of basmati rice, with a fail-safe method for white or brown long-grain rice (hint: We treat one like pasta).

Makes 4 servings

Vindaloo, an Indian dish of Portuguese influence, typically is associated with the state of Goa on India’s southwestern coast, but the curry is popular the world over. It is made with pork, lamb, or chicken, and is notable for its vinegary tang, a generous dose of garlic, and the spiciness of dried chilies. The Kashmiri chilies used in India are vibrantly colored with moderate heat; we found a mixture of sweet paprika and cayenne to be a good substitute. If you purchase Kashmiri chili powder, substitute 4 teaspoons for the paprika and cayenne.

Don’t worry if the chicken sticks to the pot immediately after it is added — allow it to cook undisturbed and it eventually will release with ease. And don’t be afraid to allow the chicken and puree to brown as they cook. This brings out the flavors in the spices and tames the pungency of the aromatics, yielding a sauce that tastes full and round.

Serve the dish with basmati rice.

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons white vinegar, divided

12 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

2 tablespoons sweet paprika

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

4 whole cloves or 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

2½ teaspoons ground turmeric

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

½ to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and halved

2 tablespoons neutral oil

Fresno or jalapeño chilies, stemmed and sliced into thin rings, to serve

Fresh cilantro leaves, to serve

In a blender, combine ¼ cup vinegar, garlic, ginger, paprika, sugar, cloves, turmeric, cumin, cayenne, cinnamon, 1¼ teaspoons each salt and pepper, and 3 tablespoons water. Puree until smooth, scraping the blender as needed. Pour into a medium bowl, add the chicken, and toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

In a large Dutch oven over medium heat, add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the chicken and the marinade in an even layer. Cook, without stirring, until the marinade has browned and the chicken releases easily from the pot, 5 to 9 minutes. Stir, then add 1/3 cup water and bring it to a simmer. Cover, reduce to medium-low heat, and cook, stirring occasionally, until a skewer inserted into the chicken meets no resistance, 35 to 45 minutes.

Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar, increase to medium heat and cook, stirring often, until the sauce is thick enough that a spoon drawn through it leaves a trail, about 8 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with sliced chilies and cilantro.

Indian-spiced spinach with tomatoes and dill. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Indian-Spiced Spinach With Tomatoes and Dill

Makes 4 servings

This hearty vegetable dish is inspired by India’s dakhani saag — spinach cooked with onions, tomato, and dill. Our version is rich with butter, cumin seeds, and turmeric. Use as much cayenne as suits your taste for spicy heat. The slightly saucy greens work well as a side for seafood or chicken. Or, serve with basmati rice or naan for a flavorful vegetarian main.

Baby spinach is too delicate in both flavor and texture for this recipe. Look for mature bunch spinach that has large, deep-green leaves and crisp stems.

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter

1½ teaspoons cumin seeds

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

Kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ to ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1½ pounds bunch spinach (stems trimmed), cut crosswise into 1-inch strips, washed and dried well

½ pint grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup lightly packed fresh dill

In a large Dutch oven over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the cumin and toast, stirring constantly, until fragrant and sizzling, 15 to 30 seconds. Add the onion and 1½ teaspoons salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is light golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes.

Stir in the turmeric and cayenne, then cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the spinach and tomatoes and combine with tongs, turning to coat with the butter. Cover and cook until the spinach stems are tender, about 4 minutes, stirring once about halfway through. Remove from the heat. Stir in the dill, then taste and season with salt.

Basmati Rice

Makes about 4 servings

For something as simple as the perfect pot of rice, you’d think the best cooking method would be obvious. And yet, there are numerous approaches to consider. To soak? To rinse? How much water? To settle what’s best, we prepared batches of the most common varieties using multiple methods. We quickly determined we could dispense with some steps we’d always assumed were essential.

The rice does not need to be soaked first — we found the extra step did nothing to improve its texture.

For White Basmati Rice:

1½ cups long-grain white basmati rice

½ tsp kosher salt

In a fine-mesh sieve, rinse and drain the rice. In a large saucepan, stir together the rice, salt, and 2¼ cups water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to low. Immediately cover and cook until the rice is tender, 15 to 17 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Using a fork, fluff the grains.

For Long-Grain Brown Basmati Rice:

1½ cups long-grain brown basmati rice

2¼ tsp kosher salt

In a fine-mesh sieve, rinse and drain the rice. In a large saucepan, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil. Stir in the rice and 2¼ teaspoons kosher salt, then return to a boil. Cook until the rice is tender but with a slight chew, about 25 minutes. Drain in a fine-mesh strainer, then return the rice to the pan. Immediately cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Using a fork, fluff the grains.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.