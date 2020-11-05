She found out an old crush crushed back. But she has a boyfriend

I’m a bisexual woman in my first long-term relationship with my boyfriend of one year. I recently reconnected with an old friend from high school whom I had an intense crush on during my senior year. She ended up dating another friend of mine.

When we saw each other, we figured out we had mutual crushes on each other that neither of us had acted on because we thought the other wasn’t interested. I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m feeling a mix of excitement and a bubbling up of old feelings for her, but I feel guilty. I certainly don’t want to leave my boyfriend over this, but I wish I could come to a conclusion and stop thinking about her so much and regretting not taking action with her so long ago. How do I stop thinking about this?

– Regret

A. I don’t know what conclusion you’re looking to come to.

This crush information is new to you, but who knows what would have happened had you acted on those feelings back then? Maybe the relationship would have fizzled out. Maybe you would have pursued someone else. There are no time machines here.

Be flattered by this validation, and then file this important lesson away in your mind. Often, when you have romantic feelings for someone, it’s worth asking if they reciprocate. That’s the conclusion. The end.

Unless . . . unless, well, you aren’t as committed to this boyfriend as you’d like to be. Excitement and old feelings are OK, but if you find yourself distracted every day — if you’re imagining your fantasies becoming reality — you might want to think about whether your loyalty to this boyfriend is about love or routine.

Maybe you’re not ready to be committed to one person in a serious way. If you are, your feelings for this woman should haunt you less over time.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I can see why you would feel conflicted. Try to remember, though, that the two of you are different people now than you were in high school. You’ve also said that part of what you feel is regret. If you can come to terms with what happened back then, you may find it easier to make sense of your current feelings — and whether or not you want to act on them. TERMINATER5

Being in a committed relationship doesn’t mean you’ll never have feelings for someone else. It means you have to find a way to move past those feelings, and not let them take up so much brain space. BOSTONSWEETS21

You might want to think about whether your loyalty to this boyfriend is about love or routine. It’s neither, Meredith. She wants physical intimacy with BOTH the friend and the boyfriend. What she doesn’t want is to be responsible for choosing. Oddly, she’d prefer to be brainwashed (How do I stop thinking about this?) than do the not-hard work of an adult. BIGSIGH

