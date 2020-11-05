Before they arrived in Plymouth, they were the ‘Leyden Pilgrims’

But who were they and what were they up to before the Mayflower brought them — hugely off course — to the harbor they called Plymouth?

While the festivities have largely been postponed by the virus, 2020 marks the 400th anniversary of the celebrated crossing of the Atlantic on the Mayflower by those desperate immigrants known to history as the Pilgrims.

Jennifer Sinsigalli, who worked for two years at Plimoth Plantation, will speak about her historical novel "Before the Mayflower" in a virtual presentation hosted by Kingston Public Library.

Based on exacting research using primary sources, Duxbury resident Jennifer Sinsigalli’s novel, “Before the Mayflower,” tells the story of the “Leyden Pilgrims,” the core group of religious separatists who established a colony in the New World.

The author will speak about her book in a virtual presentation hosted by Kingston Public Library via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. The program is part of the library’s series of Kingston Fall Author Talks.

“Before the Mayflower” covers the 33 years a small group of religious separatists spent in England and the Netherlands before making the momentous decision to create a new homeland for themselves in what became known as New England.

“Even if land were safely reached,” the library states in its publicity for the talk, “the New World was a wild place lacking shelter and full of unknown dangers. The odds of survival hovered at fifty percent.”

Sinsigalli said she was first drawn to the Pilgrims' back story because of her deep love for 17th-century Dutch painting. The period known as the “Dutch Golden Age” produced artistic greats such as Rubens, Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Bruegel. While the Dutch were freeing themselves from Spanish control after a century of bloody religious and political conflicts, England was transitioning from the relatively tolerant reign of Elizabeth I to that of James I, who demanded religious conformity from his subjects and famously said of his nation’s separatists, “I will harry them out of the land.”

A regional account manager for BASF, the German-based chemical company, and the mother of twins, Sinsigalli began researching the pre-Plymouth lives of the Pilgrims in rare books found at universities, the Boston Public Library, Plimoth Plantation, and in other collections. Her quest for accurate period information took her to London and Scrooby in England, and to Amsterdam and Leiden in the Netherlands.

“I dug down into the detail of the group who spent 11 years in Leiden,” the author said. Her research led her to seek sources often found in only one place.

Sinsigalli looked into “old, rare records of master printers and all their apprentices and dates” in London in order to create an accurate portrayal of her book’s characters — some invented — who were printers.

She spoke to Jeremy Bangs, the former curator at Plimoth Plantation, who now works for a museum in Leiden. She also worked for two seasons in the Pilgrim Village at Plimoth Plantation where, as Sinsigalli put it, “I had access to all the experts.”

At the plantation, she asked lifestyle questions of food historian Kathleen Wall. “I wanted to know where someone sat at the table, who was served first, where they placed the napkin. All those details are really important to getting it right,” Sinsigalli said.

Published under the pen name J.L. Rose, drawn from the name of the author’s mother (Rose) and her children’s initials, “Before the Mayflower” follows two central families: William Brewster (known in Plymouth as “Elder” Brewster), who with his family narrowly escaped England for the Netherlands; and the fictional Okes family headed by a master printer, who maintain their bonds with the Leiden separatists while remaining in England.

Originally published two years ago, “Before the Mayflower” has earned some good reviews from the experts. Desiree Mobed, the director of the historic Alden House site in Duxbury, described the book as “a fascinating history, woven rich in details and high drama.”

Ward Hoskens, the curator of Pieterskerk (Leiden’s “Church of the Pilgrim Fathers”), called the novel “a wonderfully immersive story ... uniting the origin story of the Pilgrims with a tale of family, love, and destiny.”

“Before the Mayflower” was originally published two years ago. Sinsigalli said a new edition of the novel, expected this month, has added some new maps that will enable visitors to England and the Netherlands to trace the places that are part of the Pilgrims' story.

The author’s talk is free, but registration is requested through the Kingston library’s online calendar at kingstonpubliclibrary.org, or by calling 781-585-0517.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.