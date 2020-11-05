Cardinal O’Malley asks people to ‘work for healing’ amid uncertain presidential election

“We must not succumb to resentments based in divergent political views and divisions that have emerged from the stress of recent months,” O’Malley said. “The challenge is always to transform a crowd into a community, a people who share a commitment to building a civilization of love and a culture that can sustain democracy, freedom and respect for human rights.”

As a hotly divided nation continued to follow the ongoing vote count in the presidential election Thursday, the leader of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston urged people to “work for healing” in the country.

O’Malley called on Catholics to “remember the unity and charity we are called to at the celebration of the Eucharist and in the proclamation of the Scriptures. Let us witness to the ideals of the Gospel, striving to have a positive impact on our families, communities and the nation in these crucial days. Let us follow Jesus' call to love one another as He has loved us.”

In the statement, O’Malley made no direct mention of President Trump or his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

He did, however, say the nation should “take pride” in the electoral process playing out.

“We thank all the candidates who have participated in the elections and commend the historic voter turnout, a tribute to the citizens who voted in such striking numbers, in stark contrast to earlier elections,” O’Malley said. “That encouraging sign has opened the way to begin a process of participation among all citizens however they voted.”

Calling civic participation a “sacred duty" for Catholics committed to social justice and the common good, O’Malley said the high turnout “should be a foundation for rebuilding our unity as a people.”

He also cited the example of Pope Francis.

“As Pope Francis shared in the recent Encyclical Letter, Fratelli Tutti, we are called to promote ‘friendship and an acknowledgment of the worth of every human person, always and everywhere,’” O’Malley said. “Each citizen, each person, across lines of color, ethnicity, of faith and philosophy, can and should be asked to place solidarity over inequality, compassion over revenge, generosity over self-interest.”





