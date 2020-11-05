Da Vinci outdoors, pie-making tips, and a no-shave November

Visit the Discovery Museum in Acton to explore three outdoor exhibits inspired by the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci. The new exhibits at 177 Main Street (Route 27) highlight da Vinci’s engineering and artistry. The Lever, The Bridge, and the Vitruvian Man allow visitors to climb, lift, and study the structures to appreciate da Vinci’s curiosity and innovation. The museum also launched “Discover da Vinci,” a set of free online resources for at-home explorations. For more information, go to discoveryacton.org . Admission is $15.50 for adults and children age 1 and older; $14.50 for seniors 60+; and free for children under 1, teachers, and active duty military families. The museum also offers $1 EBT and WIC admission for up to 6 people including the card holder. Capacity is limited and advance reservations are required due to COVID safety protocols.

MassBay Community College in Framingham will hold its annual fall Open House virtually on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. MassBay’s president, Dr. David Podell, along with faculty, staff, students, and alumni will remotely greet prospective students and their families. Prospective students can learn about the college’s 70 degree and certificate programs, free resources, as well as admissions and financial aid processes. An RSVP is required at massbay.edu/openhouse or by calling the Office of Admissions at 781-239-2500.

Join Liz Barbour as she teaches her favorite pie dough recipe. Liz Barbour

NORTH

Perfect your pie-making skills in time for the holidays. The Peabody Institute Library in Danvers is hosting a class where Liz Barbour of The Creative Feast will share her favorite pie dough recipe so students can create a flaky crust every time they bake a pie. Barbour will explain pie baking tools, ingredients, and preparation methods. She will then teach the class how to prepare two photo-worthy holiday pies. The webinar will be hosted Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required via the library events calendar at danverslibrary.org.

The Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation is presenting a Zoom series on Jewish humor. On Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m., Rabbi and stand-up comedian Bob Alper will present “The Spirituality of Laughter: Is there Holy Humor?” The program explores how Judaism values the spiritual, psychological, and physiological benefits of laughter -- and includes 30 minutes of stand-up comedy. Tickets can be purchased for $10 per person. Visit mvjf.org for more details and to obtain tickets.

SOUTH

East Bridgewater police officers are participating in the Home Base No Shave fundraiser as a way to support Home Base’s mission to help veterans and their families heal from ailments such as post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries. Officers can donate or raise $100 to forgo departmental facial hair restrictions during November. People can donate by visiting the East Bridgewater Police page at because.massgeneral.org/NoShave. Home Base is a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program.

The Town of Norwood will be providing meals to families once again through the Norwood Family Meals Program. Free grab-and-go dinners are available for pickup on Wednesdays through Dec. 16 to Norwood families who have students in the Norwood Public Schools, and Norwood families with children under 18 who are homeschooled or enrolled in other schools. To sign up, go to forms.gle/uKuLZ9AbVNRC6FQM8. Meal distribution dates are Nov. 18, and Dec. 2, 9, and 16.

