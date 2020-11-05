Echoes from The Great War: Lawrence tells the stories of those who died

To highlight the personal stories of 36 Lawrence men who died serving their country during The Great War, City Councilor Marc Laplante has worked with community leaders to create the Lawrence World War I Project , which uses QR codes linked to short videos to tell their stories.

Parks, bridges, playgrounds, and squares often bear the names of military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. Their names may be publicly displayed decades or even centuries later, but their stories have too often been forgotten.

Some of the West End Boys gathered in Paris on July 4, 1918. Top, second from left: Frank McNulty made it home; bottom, from left: Augustine “Gus” Regan and Leon Valcourt both died in battle.

As Veterans Day approaches Wednesday, Nov. 11, it is a meanful time to remember those who were lost.

“We wanted these names on bridges, parks, and squares to mean something. Signs and markers at sites throughout Lawrence now feature QR codes. With a cellphone, anyone can scan the code that will take them to a video,” Laplante explained.

“The poignant details of their lives and how they died are captured in the videos narrated by civic leaders, teachers, students, and family members. When you hear the stories and see the soldiers' images, it puts a human face on the marker.”

The stories are as varied as the individuals.

Shortly after the United States entered the war, Augustine “Gus” Regan and six other young men from his West End neighborhood enlisted. According to Regan’s grand-nephew Peter Caesar, “three would die in action and four would be gassed or suffer serious injuries.”

Regan was killed by an enemy shell. His commanding officer wrote to the family commending his bravery and “that his last words were a prayer ‘Mary Mother of God help me.’” He was buried in France, but in 1927 his remains were returned to Lawrence.

The City Council named the five-corner square at Bodwell and Melrose streets in Regan’s honor. On the 100th anniversary of his death in 2018, the city rededicated the square, and with support from the Regan family, made infrastructure improvements including a marker with images, details on his service, and the QR code.

Caesar proudly narrated his grand-uncle’s video. An avid gardener, he regularly travels from his home in Newburyport to Lawrence to weed and care for the colorful plantings in Augustine Regan Square.

Many of the soldiers were immigrants who fought on behalf of their adopted country. They came from Canada, Poland, Italy, and France.

Ernest “Paul” Lorenz, a naturalized citizen from Germany, was drafted in 1917 and went to fight against his former country. Lorenz was killed during the Meuse-Argonne offensive at Binarville, France, in 1918 at age 25. Seven years later, the City Council voted to rename the Ward One Playstead in his honor as the only soldier from Lawrence to go and fight against his former country.

The Spanish flu was as deadly an enemy as the Germans.

Lawrence native Frank Rowell was hit by German machine gun fire while fighting in France. A bullet lodged near his heart. Doctors at the field hospital were afraid that removing the bullet would kill him. After two months in the hospital, Rowell returned to the action until the war ended. He arrived home to his family in April 1919, only to die five days later from pneumonia at age 20. Rowell was likely among the estimated 50 million deaths globally that experts attribute to the Spanish flu pandemic.

The Spanish flu took the life of Charles Sullivan, assigned to a medical unit south of Paris in 1918. His brother William was an ambulance driver serving in the same region. William wrote to their mother about his brother’s death: “Keep up your courage. He did his bit and that is one big satisfaction. We can’t all go through this safely.”

Not all the soldiers remembered died overseas. Louis Joyce, a Georgetown University graduate, died after a horrific accident while unloading supplies from a boxcar at Camp Funston in Kansas. The commanding officer wrote to his parents that “he displayed unusual courage after the accident.” His platoon escorted his body to a train that took him back to his family. His best friend accompanied his body all the way to Lawrence.

“The installation of these markers is just a small gesture of thanks for these soldiers' service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom and justice in World War I,” stated Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, himself a veteran who enlisted in the US Army in 1989 and served as a military police officer in Germany and Iraq. “With these markers we acknowledge and remember the soldiers from our community that have served our country not just by name, but through their stories.”

“These one-of-a-kind tributes should be a down-payment for more veterans' signs in the future,” said Laplante, who encourages everyone to think next time they cross a bridge or pass a park named after a soldier to pause, think of the person, their story, and their sacrifice.

All 36 videos are available at www.youtube.com/user/marclaplante1/playlists.

Linda Greenstein can be reached at greensteinlm@gmail.com.

The new Depatie Square sign at Everett and Sanborn Streets in Lawrence features a QR code that links viewers to the story of Private Romeo Depatie's life, his letters from the front lines, and where he is buried in France. Marc Laplante

The grave of Frank Alekno in France. Alekno, born in Russia, was a member of the US Army when he was killed in action. He was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Cross for extraordinary bravery. Marc Laplante

The colorful plantings in Augustine Regan Square are maintained by Regan's grand-nephew Peter Caesar of Newburyport. Peter Caesar



