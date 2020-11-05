Four people arrested outside Gov. Baker’s Swampscott home

Four people were arrested outside Governor Charlie Baker’s Swampscott home Thursday morning for allegedly trespassing on the residence during a demonstration, State Police said.

In a statement, State Police spokesman David Procopio said the incident unfolded around 7:20 a.m., when troopers “responded to a demonstration” outside Baker’s house.

“Troopers repeatedly requested that protestors not trespass onto or block private property,” Procopio said. “Four persons refused to comply with the repeated requests and were transported to the State Police-Revere Barracks, where they were booked for disorderly conduct and trespassing.”