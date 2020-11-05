Four people arrested outside Gov. Baker’s Swampscott home

Four people were arrested outside Governor Charlie Baker’s Swampscott home Thursday morning for allegedly trespassing on the residence during a demonstration, State Police said.
In a statement, State Police spokesman David Procopio said the incident unfolded around 7:20 a.m., when troopers “responded to a demonstration” outside Baker’s house.
“Troopers repeatedly requested that protestors not trespass onto or block private property,” Procopio said. “Four persons refused to comply with the repeated requests and were transported to the State Police-Revere Barracks, where they were booked for disorderly conduct and trespassing.”
Authorities identified the suspects as Scott Sternberg, 61, of Salem; Lily Gomberg, 22, of Auburndale; Joel Greenberg, 30, of Cambridge; and Sean Donaghy, 28, of Somerville.
“No further information is being released," Procopio said in the statement. "Please note that State Police do not provide specific details about executive protection operations.”
Baker’s office declined to comment and referred questions to State Police.
The arrests on Thursday followed an incident last month when a 59-year-old Danvers man was taken into custody for allegedly trying to break into the governor’s home.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the demonstrators on Thursday morning were protesting outside Baker’s residence.
