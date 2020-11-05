Haverhill teen struck by car, flown to Boston hospital

A 16-year-old boy was struck by a motor vehicle in Haverhill Thursday afternoon and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Boston, officials said.

The boy was struck at Bellevue Avenue and Alexander Way at 4:37 p.m., Haverhill police said on Twitter. His injuries were considered serious.

Haverhill firefighters and Trinity EMS personnel treated the boy at the scene, Fire Chief William Laliberty said in an e-mail.