Here’s how each RI city and town voted on Question 1

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 35,122 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 466 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.6 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 16.4 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 1,214. There were 169 people in the hospital.

What a difference a decade makes.

Ten years after the majority of voters in every single city and town in Rhode Island voted to keep “Providence Plantations” in the state’s official name, 20 out of 39 communities and just under 53 percent of all voters supported removing the words in Tuesday’s election.

Support for amending the state constitution to make the state’s name simply “Rhode Island” at least doubled in nearly every community, including Little Compton, which jumped from 14.8 percent in 2010 to 52.2 percent this year. Providence led the way, with 78.8 percent voting for the name change this year.

Here’s a breakdown of the percentage of voters who supported the change in each community, compared with 2010.

⚓ The biggest shocker of Election Day in Rhode Island was independent Frank Picozzi’s upset of Warwick Mayor Joe Solomon. My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick explains how it happened. Read more.

⚓ House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello conceded the House District 15 race to Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, which means a new speaker will be elected in January. House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, appears to have secured the support he needs to take the gavel, and he’s called a caucus for tonight. Read more.

⚓Fun story from Amanda Milkovits: The family-run Yacht Club Bottling Works presented its limited-run candidates for 2020: Donald’s Big League Punch, Joe’s Berry-Blue Lemonade, or for independents, and the independent Berrymelon Rebellion. Customers could “vote” by purchasing their favorite flavors. Guess who won. Read more.

⚓ It wasn’t a great night for the former Rhode Islanders who were running in US Senate races. Warwick’s Martha McSally, a Republican, lost her Senate seat in Arizona to Democrat Mark Kelly, and East Greenwich’s Sara Gideon lost in her attempt to unseat Republican US Senator Susan Collins of Maine. Read more.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo is holding her weekly coronavirus press conference at 1 p.m.

⚓ At 10 a.m., the Globe is hosting a virtual discussion with will speak with community and school leaders from across the New England region about how school reopening is going, and what working towards a more equitable and just future for schooling in our region looks like.

⚓ The Brown University School of Public Health is holding a virtual panel at 3:30 p.m. on what the election results mean for public health.

