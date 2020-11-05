Maine man pleads guilty to kidnapping, raping woman in West Bridgewater in 1996

Brockton Superior Court Judge Angel Kelly sentenced Keith to 19 to 20 years in state prison, followed by five years of probation, the statement said.

Ivan Keith, 62, formerly of Seal Cove, Maine, pleaded guilty to one count each of rape, kidnapping, open and gross lewdness, and failure to register as a sex offender, according to a statement from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

A Maine man, who has been charged with multiple rapes in Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping a woman in West Bridgewater in 1996, according to a statement from the Plymouth district attorney’s office Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 22, 1996, a woman was walking on a dirt path near West Bridgewater High School and North Elm Street when Keith, who was wearing a mask, jumped in front of her, the statement said. He raped the woman before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

In 2013, the State Police Crime Lab used DNA evidence to connect the 1996 case to three other rapes that occurred in two separate counties in the same time frame, the statement said.

In August 2019, Keith’s DNA was found to match all four victims, according to the district attorney’s office. He was arrested in Maine, where he had been living under an alias for 15 years.

“Ivan Keith violently attacked this woman and then fled to Maine where he went on with everyday life, leaving the victim behind to cope and try to move on from this terrorizing incident,” Cruz said. “Years passed, but investigators never gave up on finding justice for this victim.”

Keith was charged with rape, among other charges, in Bristol County and Norfolk County, the statement said. The cases are ongoing.

Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Sprague and Kevin O’Leary prosecuted the case, the statement said. The case was investigated by West Bridgewater police and State Police detectives.

