Mansfield man faces arraignment in drunken driving death of man struck and killed in yard of Sherborn home

A Mansfield man is facing a charge of operating under the influence after he allegedly struck and killed a 40-year-old man who was standing in the yard of his home in Sherborn Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Joshua Patel, 37, will be arraigned in Natick District Court on Thursday, according to Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex district attorney’s office. He is facing a charge of operating under the influence, among other charges.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m., officers arrived at the home on Goulding Street East, according to the statement. Patel allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.
Advertisement
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
Patel allegedly hit both the victim and another car while driving an Acura MDX, the statement said. He was later taken to a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, Sherborn police, and State Police, the statement said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.