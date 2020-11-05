Mass. House leaders, releasing budget proposal, say it’s the wrong time to hike taxes

The House, however, is proposing to spend slightly above Baker’s $45.5 billion plan, while taking up to $200 million more than what he proposed from the so-called Rainy Day Fund — the $3.5 billion account the state created to help Massachusetts weather harsh fiscal times.

The budget proposal, which the House plans to debate next week, largely follows the framework Governor Charlie Baker laid out last month, forgoing what House leaders called “drastic cuts” in the face of a $3.6 billion revenue shortfall spurred by the resurging coronavirus pandemic.

Massachusetts House leaders said Wednesday they want to avoid broad-based tax hikes and use up to $1.55 billion from the state’s savings accounts under a $46 billion plan to navigate the state through the rest of the fiscal year.

Under the chamber’s plan, state officials would withdraw up to 44 percent of the available funding, leaving a little less than $2 billion for what House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo called the “expected . . . storm next year.”

“We built it and protected it for times just like these,” the Winthrop Democrat told reporters.

State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, who is the House budget chairman, said the legislative leaders “obviously considered” tax hikes, but said they ultimately chose to lean on more than $3.6 billion in one-time infusions to fill the state’s revenue hole.

That includes relying on more than $1.38 billion in federal funds and hundreds of millions of dollars generated by Baker’s oft-failed proposal to accelerate how the state receives sales taxes, this time requiring any business that collects more than $150,000 to more quickly remit money to the state.

The House, like Baker, also is proposing to delay by one year the implementation of a charitable giving tax deduction that was slated to go into effect in January, saving the state more than $60 million.

But lawmakers said they didn’t include in their plan Baker’s proposal to hike costs on Uber and Lyft trips, which would have raised the per-ride fee to $1 from 20 cents.

“We tried to create a budget that addressed the immediate needs . . . but also didn’t burden further our constituents in this difficult time," Michlewitz said, though he didn’t rule out pursuing tax increases in the fiscal year that starts in July.

Tax receipts have so far not taken another nose dive four months into the current fiscal year. The state Department of Revenue said this week that tax collections are running more than 1 percent ahead of the pace from last year, after taking in $62 million, or 3.1 percent more, last month than what the state collected in October 2019.

“Well have to see where we go," Michlewitz, a North End Democrat, said of potential tax hikes. “We’re not out of the woods just by getting through” this year.

The House proposal is only one step in the Legislature’s newly condensed budget process. The Senate still has to release and debate its own measure, and the two chambers will have to reconcile the differences before sending a final version to Baker, which the Republican governor has publicly said he wants by Thanksgiving.

DeLeo said that is also the House’s goal, but he left open the possibility of finishing deliberations by the end of November, when a temporary plan to keep state government funded runs out.

After the state’s eviction moratorium ended last month, Baker unveiled a $171 million package of programs aimed to keep struggling renters in their homes. But questions quickly surfaced about whether it be enough, and while Baker pumped an extra $64 million into a long-running rental relief program, the system has become overwhelmed.

The House budget proposal commits $50 million in state money to the rental program, which DeLeo and Michlewitz said was a $33 million increase over Baker’s proposal, while also including language that requires courts to stay a decision on evicting a tenant if he or she has an active rental relief application that has not yet been processed by the state.

The measure, Michlewitz said, is intended to provide another layer of protection to renters after the moratorium expired.

The rest of the budget includes many of the same broad strokes as Baker’s plan. Direct local aid to schools would rise by $108 million, to keep pace with inflation, though it does not include the lofty increases imagined under the new school funding formula the Legislature passed last year.

It also dedicates roughly $18.6 billion to the state’s Medicaid program, known as MassHealth — a $1.8 billion jump from last fiscal year.

This is developing news story and will be updated.

