Mass. reports 154 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 98 among school staff members

During the week that ended Nov. 4, 154 new coronavirus cases among students and 98 among school staff members were reported to the state, according to education officials.
State officials estimate that about 450,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 75,000 staff members are working in buildings.
Thursday’s figures include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state. A weekly summary on positive cases reported at schools is published by the state each Thursday.
Starting the week that ended Oct. 21, local school districts are required to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials. The first three reports released by the state did not require districts to report their cases.
Combined, a total of 743 cases among students and 416 among staff members have been reported to the state.
Education officials are not aware of any coronavirus transmission happening within schools, said a spokeswoman for the state.
The state is only tracking cases involving students and staff members who have been inside school buildings, unless the staff member was not inside a school building for seven days before the case was reported. Coronavirus cases among those who are learning or teaching remotely are not included in the data.
