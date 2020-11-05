Mayor Walsh urges Boston residents to ‘get tested’ for coronavirus

Regarding the marketing plan, Walsh said the $2 million initiative funded by the federal CARES Act will showcase the diversity of Boston neighborhoods and more.

“Please continue to be vigilant and be safe and help us stop the spread of COVID-19,” Walsh said, noting that the city has two free mobile testing sites and 30 additional sites. Information on testing site locations is available online, he said, at Boston.gov/coronavirus or by dialing the city’s 311 hotline. “Get tested.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday urged residents to get tested for COVID-19 and said officials are developing a plan to market the city to tourists once the pandemic gets under control.

"This tourism campaign will warmly welcome diverse local and regional visitors to explore our city’s rich history, vibrant neighborhoods, and legacy of arts, culture, and education, while adhering to public health guidelines,” Walsh said in a statement. “COVID-19 has been incredibly hard on Boston’s tourism industry, and we look forward to working with a local marketing firm as we help our small businesses recover, and showcase all the diverse cultures our city has to offer.”

He was joined at the briefing by city Health and Human Services chief Marty Martinez, who discussed contact tracing efforts in Boston.

The tracing, Martinez said, shows that new cases aren’t “coming from just one place. There’s not just one scenario, but a lot of scenarios.”

He said those scenarios include “people who are still going to work, then who are coming home to their house, with multiple generations ... who are infecting other people in their houses. We see folks having small gatherings in their home.”

In addition, he said, “we see folks getting it from being out and about in different locations. ... So I think really the message is, we need everyone to continue thinking about the face covering, the social distancing, not being around lots of people at one time."

Walsh said the city logged 120 new cases Wednesday for a total of 21,395 since March. There were three new deaths from the virus, he said, bringing the city’s death toll from the contagion to 874.

“Our prayers are with the families of those sick and suffering [from] COVID-19, as well as the families who have lost loved ones,” Walsh said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.