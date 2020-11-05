Off-duty Boston Police officer suffers life-threatening injuries in crash involving fire truck

Police said responding officers saw that a Boston firetruck had been “involved in a crash with another motor vehicle” driven by the off-duty officer, whom authorities didn’t identify.

In a statement, police said officers responded to the area of Washington Street and Talbot Avenue around 2:26 a.m. for a report of “a motor vehicle accident involving a Boston Fire Department apparatus.”

An off-duty Boston Police officer suffered life-threatening injures early Thursday in a crash involving a city firetruck in Dorchester, authorities said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, and four firefighters were transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Advertisement

“The incident is currently under investigation by the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit and the Fatal Collision Investigation Team,” the statement said.

At the time of the crash, Boston firefighters were responding to a two-alarm blaze at a nearby pizza shop at 1740 Dorchester Ave. It wasn’t immediately clear if the firetruck involved in the crash that injured the officer had been traveling to the fire scene at the time.

NBC Boston posted footage of the firetruck, which crashed into a bank on Talbot Ave., and a badly damaged SUV that also appeared to be involved.

Police didn’t identify the make and model of the injured officer’s vehicle.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.