People in Maine must wear face coverings in public at all times, Gov. Mills says in executive order

Mills' new order will revamp a previous order requiring people to wear face coverings only when social distancing could not be maintained. Owners and operators “of all indoor public settings” must also put up “plainly visible” signs informing visitors that face coverings are required or they will be refused entry.

The governor’s executive order comes as the state recorded 183 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day case increase since the pandemic began, the statement said. Maine has reported 7,260 cases since March.

Residents in Maine will be required to wear face coverings in public, regardless of the ability to social distance, in response to the recent uptick in coronavirus cases throughout the state, Governor Janet Mills announced in a statement Thursday morning.

“We have recorded yet another day of record high case numbers. This deadly and dangerous virus is spreading all across our state,” Mills said in the statement. “Protect your family. Protect a health care worker. Protect the elderly. Wear your face covering. Save lives. It is that simple.”

Face coverings are required in public settings for all children 5 years old and up, including in classroom and childcare settings, the statement said. Coverings are recommended for children between the ages of 2 and 4, but are not required if they are deemed “developmentally inappropriate.” Those with serious medical conditions or who cannot remove coverings without assistance also have exemptions.

Maine’s 7-day positivity rate has more than doubled in the past two weeks to 1.52 percent, the statement said. Hospitalizations have also increased.

Widespread community transmission is occurring across the state, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the state’s Center for Disease Control.

“Wearing face coverings and staying at least six feet away from others when out in public are ways that every person in Maine can limit potential spread of the virus to help make their communities and homes safer,” Shah said in the statement.

On Sunday, indoor gathering limits were reduced from 100 people to 50 people under Mills' executive order. Outdoor gathering limits remained at 100 people with guidelines, which include mandatory physical distancing and facial coverings.

Governor Charlie Baker issued a similar mask order on Monday, requiring people across the state to wear face coverings despite social distancing.

“The new order requires everyone above the age of 5 to wear a face covering in public. We’re making this clear for everyone. No more exceptions — and no exemptions for when you can maintain social distance,” Baker said at a State House news conference. “It’s our hope that this simpler, more straightforward rule becomes easier for the public to follow and easier for local officials to enforce this mandatory order this way.”

