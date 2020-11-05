Pepperell police rally around baby Reece

It’s become a tradition for Pepperell police officers to be given an exemption from the department’s grooming policy and grow beards during the month of November to benefit charity. This year, members of the Pepperell Police Department won’t be growing out their facial hair for charity in November like they usually do. Instead, they’ll stay clean-shaven to show their support for Reece Zink, the newborn son of Officer Justin Zink, who was born with a rare condition called STXBP1 encephalopathy, which can lead to seizures, developmental delays, movement disorders, and other complications. Officers also are donating to a GoFundMe campaign that was launched to raise money for the Zink family and Reece’s care. “We’re all honored to do what we can to support Officer Zink and his family however we can,” Chief David Scott said. “Our entire department decided that the biggest impact they could make this November was to focus their traditional fundraising on Reece and his family. Officer Zink has made tremendous contributions to our community and our department, and I know that he and his family are tremendously appreciative of the amazing outpouring of love and support from the Pepperell community.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

WOOPS, WRONG BUTTON

At 7:03 a.m. Oct. 20, Bridgewater police received a 911 call, but it wasn’t an emergency by any means. Police later tweeted that the person “called 911 by accident while trying to snooze his alarm.”

DO YOU SEE WHAT I SEE

At 12:29 a.m. Oct. 15, Bridgewater police received a call from a resident who said he could see someone standing on his roof holding onto his chimney. Police later tweeted that a cruiser was dispatched to the scene and there was no one on the roof; the caller had been looking at a pipe next to his chimney, and mistook it for a person.

FLYING LIQUIDS IN SAUGUS

At 11:55 a.m. Sept. 19, a woman came into the Saugus police station to report that she was involved in a road rage incident near the Wheelabrator waste-to-energy facility, and the other driver threw a coffee at her that hit her in the head.

At 6:40 p.m. Sept. 23, Saugus police received a call from a man who reported that a woman in a dark sedan threw a Pepsi at him at the intersection of Main Street and Lynn Fells Parkway. The officer who responded to the call reported that the matter was under investigation.

At 12:31 p.m. Oct. 1, Saugus police got a call about a road rage incident in which coffee was thrown at a vehicle on Lincoln Avenue. Officer Bryan Misci was dispatched to the scene and he reported that there was no damage to the vehicle, and he was unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

SIGNS OF THE TIMES

At 12:23 p.m. Sept. 29, Saugus police heard from a woman on Main Street who reported someone wrote “Trump 2020” on her Biden 2020 sign.

At 7:43 a.m. Oct. 2, Marblehead police received a report that some teenage girls took a resident’s “Back the Blue” sign. According to the log entry, it was the fourth time the sign had been damaged or stolen.

At 10:38 p.m. Oct. 11, Wilmington police got a call from a man on Barbara Avenue who reported that he saw a black Honda Passport “with juveniles dumping political signs into the roadway outside of his residence.” The man said he collected the signs and brought them into his home and posted on social media about them, telling people who had signs stolen “to reach out to him" because he may have them.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.