Shekarchi secures support for House Speaker, calls for caucus

An official vote can’t occur until January, but Shekarchi has called a caucus Thursday to secure the support.

House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello’s concession to Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung in House District 15 on Wednesday paves the way for a race for a new House speaker, and Majority Leader K. Joseph Shekarchi, of Warwick, appears to be the heavy favorite to ascend to the top job.

“At the urging of many of my House colleagues, I am running for Speaker and humbly ask for the chamber’s support,” Shekarchi said. “With the help of my fellow representatives, I am committed to bringing reform to the chamber and empowering its elected members. Together, we will tap into our colleagues' ideas, talent, and experience; work to help our economy recover in a way that it works for all Rhode Islanders and protects our most vulnerable populations; and reform the way that business is done at the State House.”

The Warwick Democrat has more than $1.1 million in his campaign account – a veritable pot of gold that can be used to boost fellow legislators facing tight races.

Shekarchi, 58, has represented House District 23 in Warwick since 2013. He was chairman of the House Labor Committee until being elected Majority Leader in November 2016.

He is an attorney at the Shekarchi Law Office, and he has been legal counsel to the Warwick Housing Authority for more than 20 years. He graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, and he earned undergraduate and law degrees from Suffolk University in Boston.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fenton-Fung met with reporters to discuss her victory. She said Mattiello had become embroiled in too many scandals. “You can mess up once in life, and people will usually give you a redo,” she said.

Fenton-Fung said she has not decided who to support as the next House Speaker. She did not rule out backing Shekarchi, who she said she has never met.

“My big thing about the next Speaker is: Who is going to talk about good government reforms like the line-item veto and talk about things like term limits? What are their plans?” she said. “I’ll be interested to see what Joe Shekarchi brings.”

Representative Liana M. Cassar, a Barrington Democratic still in her first term, earlier told Globe Rhode Island that she plans to seek the top spot in the House herself.

Mattiello was first elected speaker in 2014, and 19 legislators — many of them progressives — abstained from voting when he was re-elected as House Speaker in 2019. Cassar is presenting herself as the choice progressives may have wished they had that day, and is hoping their ranks will grow after this election.

If chosen by her fellow representatives, Cassar, who is biracial, would make history not only as the first female House speaker but as the first Black female speaker.

Cassar said that when she arrived in the House two years ago, constituents implored her not to vote for Mattiello for Speaker, but she saw no other option and joined the group of 19 who abstained.

So this year, Cassar said, she wanted to offer House members a choice in deciding who will hold what is widely considered the most powerful position in Rhode Island politics.

Cassar, who has a master’s degree in public health from Boston University and a master of business administration degree from Simmons College, is the owner of Cassar Consulting. Shesaid her experience would help in addressing the pandemic and in team building in the legislature.

“We need options for it to be a true election,” she said. “This is the most consequential vote we take.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.