Two-alarm fire tears through Dorchester pizza shop

The Fire Department reported heavy smoke on arrival “in the row of tax payer buildings. All companies are working.”

Via Twitter, the Boston Fire Department said the blaze broke out around 2:20 a.m. at 1740 Dorchester Ave., where Charlie’s House of Pizza is located.

A two-alarm fire tore through a Dorchester pizza shop early Thursday, causing about $300,000 in damages, officials said.

Affected businesses adjacent to Charlie’s included a hair salon and a Chinese restaurant, according to photos that fire officials posted to Twitter.

“Fire knocked down from Charlie’s pizza , major overhauling being down,” the Fire Department tweeted around 2:52 a.m.

Advertisement

Fire officials said damages were estimated at $300,000. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire, and the department said no injuries were reported from the blaze itself.

However, NBC Boston ran footage of a Boston firetruck that crashed into a bank at a nearby intersection, as well as a damaged jeep that also appeared to be involved in the crash. The TV station reported that four people were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions weren’t known Thursday morning. A Boston Fire Department spokesman didn’t immediately return voice and email messages seeking comment.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.