When will we know election results in key battleground states?

Here’s a quick primer on some important states that remain up for grabs.

Democrat Joe Biden as of Thursday morning led President Trump in the Electoral College count, by a margin of 264 to 214. The winner needs 270.

As of Thursday morning, the nation was still awaiting final vote tallies in several key states in the race for the White House. So when will they finish counting?

Pennsylvania – The Pennsylvania Department of State said Thursday via Twitter that officials were continuing “to accurately and securely count all eligible votes.”

As of 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, the department reported on its website, about 763,000 mail ballots remained to be counted, or roughly 29 percent of mail ballots cast.

Officials reminded Pennsylvania residents via Twitter that election results “are always unofficial until they are certified a few weeks after the election. Bipartisan teams of election officials in all PA counties are overseeing the counting of all ballots.”

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told reporters Wednesday night that officials were “still thinking, we’re talking about a matter of days before the overwhelming majority of ballots are counted.”

Per the Associated Press, Trump as of Thursday morning was leading in Pennsylvania with 50.5 percent of the vote to Biden’s 48.3 percent, with 87 percent of precincts reporting. The state carries 20 Electoral College votes.

Georgia – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday in a statement that as of 9:15 a.m., about 61,367 ballots remained outstanding.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” Raffensperger said. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

He added, “As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”

Raffensperger had said late Wednesday that about 90,735 ballots had remained to be counted.

On Thursday, CNN reported that Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling told reporters that the two counties with the most outstanding ballots were in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, at 11,200, and Chatham County, with 17,157.

Per AP, Trump on Thursday morning led Biden in Georgia by a razor-thin margin of less than half a percentage point. The state carries 16 Electoral College votes.

Nevada – The Nevada Secretary of State’s office says on its website that unofficial election results will be updated daily starting around noon eastern time Thursday.

Ballots, the site says, “received no later than 5:00 pm on November 10 will be counted. This means election officials will not know the final number of mail ballots cast until 5:00 pm on November 10.”

All mail ballots must be counted on or before Nov. 12, the site says.

The results, officials say, won’t become official until the “canvass of the vote by the county election official,” which must occur on or before Nov. 16.

“That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am [west coast time] on Nov. 5,” the elections division of the secretary of state’s office tweeted Wednesday, adding that all in-person votes and mail ballots received through Nov. 2 had been counted.

What remained, the division said, were mail ballots received on election day, mail ballots coming in “over the next week,” and provisional ballots.

“Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot,” the division tweeted. “Obviously, not all will vote.”

Per AP, Biden on Thursday morning was clinging to a lead in Nevada by a margin of 49.3 percent to 48.7 percent, with 74 percent of precincts reporting. The state carries six Electoral College votes.

Officials in Clark County, Nev., the county that includes Las Vegas and has the largest share of votes statewide, will provide an update at noon eastern time Thursday, CNN reported.

Arizona – Elections officials in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county that includes Phoenix, tweeted late Wednesday that unofficial results there “show 1,792,313 ballots cast. About 275k remaining, plus provisionals.”

According to AP, Biden on Thursday morning led Trump in Arizona by a margin of 50.5 percent to 48.1 percent with 90 percent of precincts reporting. The state carries 11 Electoral College votes.

CNN reported Thursday that Maricopa County officials will provide an update on the count at 9 p.m. eastern time.

