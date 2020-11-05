Worcester Public Schools delays in-person learning until late January; Assumption University extends lockdown through Monday

Students with disabilities and vocational students who had been set to return to classes on Nov. 16 will instead return Jan. 25, the School Committee decided during a teleconferenced meeting . The return date for other students will be set in December.

Worcester Public Schools students will continue studying remotely until next year after the School Committee voted unanimously Thursday night to delay in-person learning until ventilation systems built to fight viruses are in place.

“The school should be the safest place in the world … for our students, for our administrators, and this wasn’t an easy decision to make,” he said during Thursday’s meeting.

Between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28, 10 students reported testing positive for the coronavirus, schools Superintendent Maureen Bienienda said during the meeting, stressing that all students are learning remotely. Four teachers and one support staff member, who were all working remotely, also tested positive for the virus during that time, she said.

Separately on Thursday, Assumption University in Worcester extended from Friday to Monday a lockdown order for on-campus students. The university imposed the restrictions after eight students tested positive for COVID-19 last week and 130 students were placed in quarantine or were self-isolating.

Francesco C. Cesareo, the university’s president, said in an e-mail to the campus community that he met with Worcester officials Thursday morning and agreed that classes could resume Monday after the shelter-in-place order expires at 7 a.m.

Restrictions for on-campus students will be loosened beginning Friday at 8 a.m., he said.

