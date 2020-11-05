Let’s say the media declares a winner: What are the next steps?

The popular vote count you see in the headlines comes from unofficial results collected by the media from local election officials.

Several next steps will follow before the new president can officially stride into office — and along the way there could be bumps in the road, some of which are already looming.

Any minute now, the media could declare a winner in the cliffhanger presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. But that won’t be the end of it.

But after those tallies are released, there will be a period of weeks where election results in states across the nation are double-checked, said Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance in the Hubert H. Humphrey School at the University of Minnesota.

Advertisement

“They’re going to account for every ballot, and ensure that each valid vote was included and no invalid votes were included," said Jacobs. “Discrepancies will be resolved. There will be errors. Usually they’re not large. Those will be corrected and they will take remedial action.”

The process, which election officials call “canvassing,” happens at both the local and state level, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Jacobs said it was a detailed, elaborate process that involved a “massive amount of material and documentation.”

“It’s like going back over your math homework to show your teacher what you did,” he said. “It’s an enormous amount of work and done in a very short period of time. This is how it’s always done, and this is why elections are clean.”

The next step is official certification of the results, procedures for which can very from state to state. Certification can be done at the local level but is always done at the state level by the chief election official of the state, the state board of elections, or some other entity, the NCSL says.

Advertisement

In Massachusetts, Secretary of State William F. Galvin said, local communities send certified results to him, he certifies them, and presents them to the governor and Governor’s Council for a “final certification.”

“It’s all usually routine,” Galvin said. “Until you have a challenge or a close election."

The period between the tallying of votes and final state certification is when things can get tricky. That’s when requests for recounts are made. The laws governing recounts very from state to state, with a handful of states offering no recount process at all, according to the NCSL. The same period is also when legal challenges can be mounted. The Trump campaign is already steaming ahead with both tactics, with unclear prospects for success.

But once state certification happens, there’s only one more step: the casting of Electoral College votes.

Members of the Electoral College meet in their respective states and the District of Columbia on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December — this year, Dec. 14 — and cast their votes for president.

The candidate who receives a majority of the electoral votes, 270 or greater, will become the next president.

“The absolutes of this process are: It has to be on Dec. 14, and it has to be 270,” said Galvin.

Although individual voters who cast their ballots Election Day believe they are voting directly for president, they actually are choosing a slate of electors from the party whose nominee carries the state.

Advertisement

Each state receives two votes for its two US senators, and one additional vote for each of its members in the House of Representatives. Electors generally are leaders in their parties.

But there is a twist. Neither the US Constitution nor federal law requires electors to follow the results of the popular vote in their states, according to the National Archives website. In Massachusetts, the state’s 11 electors will be registered Democrats who previously pledged to vote for Biden if he won here, which he did.

Although 99 percent of electors in the country’s history have voted as they had pledged, so-called “faithless electors” have sometimes bucked their party’s wishes.

In the 2016 election, a total of 10 electors defected or attempted to defect. However, only two moved from Trump’s column, far short of the 37 needed to take away his electoral majority and throw the selection of a president to the House of Representatives.

The Supreme Court decided this year that states can enact requirements on how their electors vote.

Kim Roosevelt, a constitutional law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said he does not envision any defections this year.

“Usually, these are party officials, and it’s unlikely that any Democrat or Republican party official will cross lines,” the professor said.

Roosevelt is not a fan of the Electoral College.

“I think it’s terrible. If we were using a national popular vote, this wouldn’t be close,” he said of this year’s race. By Thursday afternoon, as ballots continued to be counted — and an anxious nation waited for the media to call the race — Biden had received about 4 million more votes than Trump.

Advertisement





Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.